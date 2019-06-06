Less than a year ago, we spied the refreshed Renault Koleos for the first time. Now, the revised version of the brand’s largest SUV on sale is making an official debut with plenty of improvements, some of which are quite important. The automaker will start accepting orders for the overhauled vehicle next month with first deliveries planned for October.

But first things first – the exterior design. Up front, there’s a new and more pronounced radiator grille and a new decorative chrome strip that extends to the chrome-underlined fog lamp surrounds. The C-shaped profile of the headlights is retained but there are new 18-inch and 19-inch allow wheels depending on the selected trim level.

Not much has changed inside the cabin but Renault says the front seats are now more comfortable than before and offer extendable seat cushions, as well as heating and ventilation functions. Additionally, the driver’s seat can benefit from massaging program but that’s an optional feature. The SUV’s R-Link 2 infotainment system offered in two screen formats now features a vertical smartphone replication for easier reading.

Under the hood, the Koleos is gaining new and more efficient diesel engines with a selective catalytic reduction system (SCR). The entry-level 1.8-liter dCi unit has 150 horsepower (110 kilowatts) channeled to the front wheels for a combined fuel consumption of 5.4 liters per 100 kilometers, which equals to about 43.56 miles per gallon. The more powerful 2.0-liter motor offers 190 hp (140 kW) and is mated to an X-Tronic automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive.

Some of the safety and assist systems the new Koles has include adaptive LED headlights, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Cruise Control, Tiredness Detection Warning, and more. If you opt for the Initiale Paris version, Renault will also put a premium Bose audio system.

Source: Renault