There’s no denying the BMW M5 Competition is a truly capable drag beast. We’ve seen it race cars from different segments and it always performs good – that’s probably thanks to the considerably more power it has compared to what the automaker says in its official books. But can it beat a brand new Dodge Grand Caravan? Wait, what?!

Right after doing a review of the M5 Competition, the folks over at savagegeese on YouTube decided to have some fun with the performance sedan. First, they raced it against a 2019 Mazda Miata and the result was an uncompromising win for the German car. The Miata may be the best-selling roadster in the world, but you don’t expect a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-banger to stand a chance against a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, right?

Some M5 Competition Drag Fun:

The second run includes the M5 Competition and a Honda S2000 from 2004. The result is almost identical but the Honda seems to be a tad closer to its opponent at the finish line. Finally, a 2018 Ariel Atom 3S arrives to give the Bavarian sedan a surprise run and finally grab the triumph. Then comes the final battle for the day.

Of course, it’s a little pointless to put a new Dodge Grand Caravan (yes, they still sell those) against the M5 Competition but in order to make it at least a bit more interesting, the crew gave the minivan a four-second advantage at the start. Did this change anything? Of course not, but it’s still fun to watch.

What’s the moral of the story? Regardless of the vehicle you have, you probably can’t beat the M5 Competition on the drag strip. That is unless you have a super lightweight track beast like the Atom.

Source: savagegeese on YouTube