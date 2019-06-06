FCA Drops Renault Merger Offer Over ‘Political Conditions’ In France

That didn't take long.
Hot off the press barely a week after it first shook the automotive airways, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced it is withdrawing its merger proposal with Renault effective immediately. In a press release, FCA says it “remains firmly convinced of the compelling, transformational rationale of a proposal that has been widely appreciated since it was submitted, the structure and terms of which were carefully balanced to deliver substantial benefits to all parties. However it has become clear that the political conditions in France do not currently exist for such a combination to proceed successfully.”
The exact nature of these political conditions is unclear, but here’s where the plot thickens. Renault issued a brief statement shortly before FCA’s announcement saying its Board of Directors “was unable to take a decision due to the request expressed by the representatives of the French State to postpone the vote to a later Council.” The reasons behind this postponement are unknown, but in its announcement, Renault said its Board of Directors were continuing to review FCA’s proposal. So it appears this rather sudden breakup is one-sided.
The whole FCA-Renault thing has left many people scratching their heads, especially since Renault was working on a potential merger with Nissan and Mitsubishi. Rumors about an FCA connection surfaced back in March, though it was centered around Renault and Nissan coming together with FCA eventually entering the mix. It’s believed this recent FCA/Renault proposal didn’t include Nissan or Mitsubishi, though in its announcement on the matter, FCA thanks the two automakers for “constructive engagement on all aspects of FCA’s proposal."
This certainly isn’t the first time FCA merger talks have crossed the interweb. Potential deals with numerous Chinese automakers have cropped up in recent years, not to mention rumors about partnerships with Hyundai. For now, at least, it seems FCA will continue steaming along under its own power.
Source: FCA, Renault
