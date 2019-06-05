The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 has been spending quite a lot of time recently lapping the Nürburgring. A new spy video catches the track-focused coupe bellowing a mighty roar around the Nordschleife.

The Cayman GT4 Doesn't Wear Much Camo Anymore:

There are at least three 718 Cayman GT4 test mules making appearances in this video, and they wear the license plates LB EM8791, LB DL8810, and LB EM8530. The trio appears aesthetically identical, except that LB DL8810 has its Porsche crest exposed on the hood (check out earlier spy photos of this car below).

15 Photos

While these test mules provide a great look at the 718 Cayman GT4's body, the vehicle's powerplant still remains a mystery. Some reports suggest that the model uses a detuned variant of the 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six from the 991-generation 911 GT3.

However, the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport race car uses a 3.8-liter flat six. It would certainly make sense for the road-legal version to share an engine for the variant for customer racers. Regardless of the engine's displacement, this video should reassure anyone hoping that the powerplant sounds good.

In addition, the GT4 reportedly weighs around 110 pounds less than a standard 718 Cayman by using thinner glass and a simplified interior. Big brakes help slow the lightweight machine, and revised aerodynamics increase downforce for sticking to the road.

Rumors are swirling that the 718 Cayman GT4 could make a public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July. The relative lack of camouflage and the revealed badge on one of the test mules are further evidence that the unveiling could be very soon.

Source: Automotive Mike via YouTube