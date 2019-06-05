Hide press release Show press release

Munich. In a few months’ time, with a full package of direct racing technology on board, the new BMW M8 Coupé (combined fuel consumption: 10.6–10.5 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 242–238 g/km*) and the new BMW M8 Convertible (combined fuel consumption: 10.8-10.6 l/100 km*; combined CO 2 emissions: 246–241 g/km*) will be setting a new benchmark in the premium segment of high-performance sports cars suitable for everyday use. The BMW M8 GTE race car know-how is incorporated into the production model. This also applies to the accessory range of M Performance Parts. BMW presents its extensive range of M Performance Parts right from the market launch of the BMW M8 versions (440 kW/600 hp) and the even more powerful BMW M8 Competition models (460 kW/625 hp). These lend an additional touch of style to the design and sporty flair of the top BMW 8 Series models, enabling further selective customisation. In best tradition, all components are harmonised with each other as well as with the specific character of the new model. In addition to enhancing the sporty appearance of the models, the accessory options also meet functional requirements in terms of lightweight construction and aerodynamics. This is not least due to the comprehensive racing expertise contributed by BMW M GmbH to the development of M Performance Parts.

Exterior components made of carbon fibre for an even more striking appearance.

As a supplement to the optional Carbon Package, the M Performance carbon fibre exterior components round off the dynamic, elegant motor racing style of the new BMW M8. While the M Performance sill attachments give the vehicle additional length in visual terms, the M Performance carbon fibre radiator grille and M Performance carbon fibre side decorative grille guarantee a compelling front view. Developed specially for the BMW M8, these components with exposed carbon fibre finish are elaborately crafted by hand and mutually harmonised. Sealed with a clear finish and a high-gloss polish, they are UV and temperature-resistant as being car wash compatible. The same applies to the M Performance engine cover – an impressive premium racing-style eye-catcher when the bonnet is open.

Well-equipped to cope with the toughest conditions: M Performance sport brake pads.

Shorter braking distance, improved response, higher thermal resilience: the benefits of the M Performance sport brake pads are many and varied. Derived directly from the BMW Motorsport long-distance racing pads, the variants for the BMW M8 Coupé and Convertible enable more dynamic, racing-style steering when braking into a bend as compared to the standard configuration.

M Performance Pro steering wheel for a perfect grip on the action.

When it comes to being able to fully explore the striking talents of the new BMW M8 models in terms of driving dynamics at any time, a key factor is the M Performance Pro steering wheel with carbon fibre shift paddles and carbon fibre/Alcantara – carbon fibre/leather trim. Thanks to its impressively shaped Alcantara grip areas with large thumb rests and special underlay, it guarantees excellent grip therefore a direct steering feel. With their shift symbols in bold red, the carbon fibre shift paddles – also separately available for the standard steering wheel – emphasise the racing theme, as do the blue central marking on the M Performance Pro steering wheel and its seam in the hallmark M colours of blue, red and violet. The refined motor racing ambience can be perfectly rounded off with non-slip, easy-grip M Performance floor mats made of velvet velour with leather-style surround, M Performance inscription and a pennant in the typical M colours.

Excellent protection for the interim periods between driving experiences.

M Performance Parts even offers stylish and practical accessories for the preferably short periods in between individual trips in the fascinating BMW M8 models. The M Performance indoor car cover protects the vehicle from dirt and scratches once it has been parked in the garage, for example. The machine-washable cover made of elastic polyester and with soft, paint-friendly inner side fits perfectly over the body, highlighting various design features such as the kidney grille with printed badges and inscriptions, for example. Meanwhile, M Performance wheel bags are recommended when it comes to storing and transporting an additional set of wheels. They provide protection from soiling, ensure clear wheel allocation due to their respective markings and create a racing atmosphere in the garage at home with their hallmark M design.