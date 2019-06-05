Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Octane Edition Gets Stealthy Look

They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but take a moment to look at the Charger. The seventh generation has been around since 2011 and Dodge is somehow still finding ways to update the sedan without coming out with an all-new model. Recent examples of how the Charger has been freshened up include the Satin Black Package as well as the new body stripe options, while the Widebody version for the SRT Hellcat is likely coming soon.

Speaking of the range topper, the 707-horsepower monster is now receiving an Octane Edition available for a limited amount of time as Dodge will discontinue this flavor at the end of the 2019 model year. Essentially, it’s an optional appearance package for the 204-mph sedan available for an extra $1,495 on top of the car’s starting price of $67,245 MSRP.

Pony up the cash and Dodge will be more than happy to give your Charger SRT Hellcat the murdered-out look thanks to a Pitch Black finish combined with other dark accents. Alternatively, the Octane Edition can be ordered in White Knuckle, with both shades being spruced up with a full-length Satin Black center stripe featuring Octane Red accents on its edges.

If that’s not enough to make you rush over to your local Dodge dealer – and it probably isn’t – the limited-run Charger also gets black badges and a dark look for the front grille and the spoiler at the back. To make it worth your while, Dodge will throw in black 20-inch aluminum forged wheels borrower from the Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 along with Brembo brakes equipped with red six-piston calipers up front and four-piston calipers at the rear.

Debuting on the Charger SRT Hellcat are the SRT Performance seats adorned with the SRT Hellcat logo, a Houndstooth insert, and red contrasting stitching. There’s more of the red stitching throughout the interior, plus red seatbelts for a greater visual impact. Rounding off the tweaks on the inside are the glossy black accents and a black-on-black look for the SRT Hellcat badge on the instrument panel.

Dealers are already taking orders for the Octane Edition and will have it on display starting fall.

Source: Dodge