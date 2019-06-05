Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Octane Edition Gets Stealthy Look

It also boasts some features previously not available for the performance sedan.
They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but take a moment to look at the Charger. The seventh generation has been around since 2011 and Dodge is somehow still finding ways to update the sedan without coming out with an all-new model. Recent examples of how the Charger has been freshened up include the Satin Black Package as well as the new body stripe options, while the Widebody version for the SRT Hellcat is likely coming soon.
Speaking of the range topper, the 707-horsepower monster is now receiving an Octane Edition available for a limited amount of time as Dodge will discontinue this flavor at the end of the 2019 model year. Essentially, it’s an optional appearance package for the 204-mph sedan available for an extra $1,495 on top of the car’s starting price of $67,245 MSRP.
Pony up the cash and Dodge will be more than happy to give your Charger SRT Hellcat the murdered-out look thanks to a Pitch Black finish combined with other dark accents. Alternatively, the Octane Edition can be ordered in White Knuckle, with both shades being spruced up with a full-length Satin Black center stripe featuring Octane Red accents on its edges.
If that’s not enough to make you rush over to your local Dodge dealer – and it probably isn’t – the limited-run Charger also gets black badges and a dark look for the front grille and the spoiler at the back. To make it worth your while, Dodge will throw in black 20-inch aluminum forged wheels borrower from the Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 along with Brembo brakes equipped with red six-piston calipers up front and four-piston calipers at the rear.
Debuting on the Charger SRT Hellcat are the SRT Performance seats adorned with the SRT Hellcat logo, a Houndstooth insert, and red contrasting stitching. There’s more of the red stitching throughout the interior, plus red seatbelts for a greater visual impact. Rounding off the tweaks on the inside are the glossy black accents and a black-on-black look for the SRT Hellcat badge on the instrument panel.
Dealers are already taking orders for the Octane Edition and will have it on display starting fall.
Source: Dodge
Visual Performance: Dodge//SRT Adds “Blacked Out” Octane Edition to 2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Lineup
- Charger SRT Hellcat Octane Edition rolls with “blacked-out” look, loaded with unique combination of equipment and trim, some features not previously available on Charger SRT Hellcat
- Buyers can choose either Pitch Black or White Knuckle exterior colors, featuring full-length Satin Black center stripe with Octane Red accent tracers on each edge
- Available for a limited time, the Charger Octane Edition is available at a U.S. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $1,495; dealer orders are open now
- 2019 Dodge Charger Octane Edition will start arriving in dealerships in fall 2019
“In the world of muscle cars, limited editions are valued by enthusiasts for their uniqueness and collectability, both today and in the future,” said Tom Sacoman, Director of Product, Passenger Car Brands, Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT – FCA US LLC. “The 2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Octane Edition is the newest factory-custom model designed for our performance customers who want to stand apart from the pack.”
Available to order now at Dodge//SRT dealers, the Charger SRT Hellcat Octane Edition is a unique combination of equipment and trim, including some features not previously available on the 707-horsepower, supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® V-8 powered sedan.
A key visual clue to the 2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Octane Edition is the “blacked-out” theme inside and out. Available with either Pitch Black or White Knuckle exterior paint, the Octane Edition package includes:
- Full-length Satin Black center stripe with Octane Red accent tracers on each edge
- Complete black exterior badging, including the grille, decklid and fender badges
- Satin Black decklid spoiler
- 20 x 9.5-inch aluminum-forged Cross Brace wheels, painted Low-gloss Black, adopted from the 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320. The Cross Brace wheels include knurled bead seats to minimize tire slip on the wheel under extreme acceleration
- Brembo brake package (six-piston front calipers/four-piston rear) with unique Octane Red paint color
- For the first time on a Charger SRT Hellcat, the Octane Edition features SRT Performance seats with Houndstooth insert, SRT Hellcat logo stitched into the seat back and red accent stitching
- Red interior stitching throughout the cabin
- Black-on-black SRT Hellcat instrument panel badge
- Red seat belts
- Gloss black interior accents and Dark Brushed II instrument panel and console bezels
The 2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Octane Edition is a turnkey appearance package and carries a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $1,495. It is available for dealer orders now through the end of the model year only, and will start arriving in dealerships in fall 2019.