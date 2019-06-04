

• 600 hp M8 Coupe and Convertible.

• 617 hp M8 Competition Coupe and Competition Convertible

• 0-60 mph in as quick as 3.0 seconds and top speed up to 189 mph.

• Production to begin July 2019.

• M8 Coupe MSRP: $133,000, M8 Convertible MSRP: $142,500.



Woodcliff Lake, NJ – June 4, 2019…Today, BMW M GmbH introduces the M8 Coupe and Convertible, the new top performance models in the M brand’s lineup. Available in standard and Competition variants, these new M cars take the proven M5 and M5 Competition near-supercar capabilities to an even higher level while offering all of the luxury and styling that the 8 Series has to offer.



The launch of the new M8 is unique in that the race car made its appearance almost two years before the production street versions will be available in showrooms. In those past two years of testing and racing in the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, the BMW M8 GTE collected three victories, including the prestigious 24 Hours of Daytona, four additional podium finishes and three pole positions. A very solid foundation for the pinnacle model in BMW M GmbH’s portfolio.

Pricing for the new 2020 M8 Coupe is $133,000 and $146,000 for the M8 Competition Coupe. The 2020 M8 Convertible MSRP is $142,500 and $155,500 for the M8 Competition Convertible. Pricing does not include $995 Destination.



S63 V8 Power and Performance

The high-revving (7,200 rpm redline) 4.4 liter S63 M TwinPower Turbo V8 produces 600 hp

@ 6,000 rpm and 553 lb-ft of torque @ 1,800 – 5,700 rpm in the M8 Coupe and Convertible while the M8 Competition models feature an uprated power unit producing 617 hp @ 6,000 rpm and 553 lb-ft @ 1,800 – 5,860 rpm.



The engine features two-turbochargers, cross-bank exhaust manifolds, direct injection and upgraded cooling and oil supply. The turbochargers are positioned within the V of the engine block to help improve thermal efficiency and response. The cross-bank exhaust manifolds improve turbocharger and throttle response by reducing the distance the exhaust gases need to flow to reach the turbochargers. The direct fuel injection operates at a very high 350 bar (5,076 psi) ensuring ultra-fine fuel atomization for improved power and efficiency. Water-to-air intercooling helps reduce the temperature of the incoming air charge for improved power.



The advanced cooling system is composed of two separate water circuits, one for the intercoolers and one for the engine and turbochargers. An electric cooling pump ensures that the turbochargers receive sufficient coolant flow even after the engine has been turned off. An additional engine oil cooler and transmission oil cooler ensure the new BMW M8 is capable of standing up to the higher thermal demands of track driving. The oil supply system has been upgraded with a secondary front chamber in the oil pan which is accessed by a map-controlled oil suction pump to insure effective oil supply during extreme lateral and longitudinal forces such as cornering and acceleration.



The Competition models feature unique tuning which not only produces more horsepower but also increases the band at which maximum torque is produced by 160 rpm. The engine mounts on these models are more rigid compared to the BMW M8 for improved power transmission throughout the driveline and for more immediate turn-in during cornering. The Competition models are also equipped with the M Sport exhaust which enhances the sound emanating from the two twin 100 mm exhaust tips even further beyond the selectable sound of the M8. An M Sound Control button in the center console allows the driver to select the exhaust note which suits their desire.



The power and torque of the most powerful production engines ever made by BMW M GmbH allow the BMW M8 Coupe to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.1 seconds and the M8 Competition Coupe to accomplish the sprint in 3.0 seconds. The M8 Convertible reaches 60

mph from a standstill in 3.2 seconds and the M8 Competition Convertible equals the Coupe’s time of 3.1 seconds.



All four M8 models have an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph which can be increased to 189 mph with the optional M Driver’s Package. Besides the increased top speed, the M Driver’s Package also includes a voucher for M School driver training at one of the two BMW Performance Center driving schools, either in Spartanburg, SC or Thermal, CA.

The new BMW M8 Coupe (fuel consumption combined: 10.6 – 10.5 l/100 km (26.6 – 26.9 mpg imp); CO 2 emissions combined: 242 – 238 g/km) and new BMW M8 Competition Coupe (fuel consumption combined: 10.6 – 10.5 l/100 km (26.6 – 26.9 mpg imp); CO 2 emissions combined: 242 – 238 g/km), plus the new BMW M8 Convertible (fuel consumption combined: 10.8 – 10.6 l/100 km (26.2 – 26.6 mpg imp); CO 2 emissions combined: 246 – 241 g/km) and new BMW M8 Competition Convertible (fuel consumption combined: 10.8 – 10.6 l/100 km (26.2 – 26.6 mpg imp); CO 2 emissions combined: 246 – 241 g/km).

The new models draw the energy for their exceptional performance exploits from the most powerful engine ever developed for a BMW M GmbH car. The high-revving V8 unit with M TwinPower Turbo technology develops 441 kW/600 hp in the new BMW M8 Coupe and new BMW M8 Convertible, and 460 kW/625 hp in the Competition models. The high-performance power unit teams up with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic, and the engine’s power is channelled to the road via the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

The model-specific chassis technology has been designed and tuned with the specific demands of track use in mind. One of the features of the chassis that stands out in particular is a newly developed integrated braking system, an M-specific version of which presents the driver with two different brake pedal feel settings. The new range-topping models from BMW M GmbH will celebrate their world premieres as part of the BMW Group #NextGen event taking place at BMW Welt in Munich on 25 – 27 June 2019.

The precise interaction between powertrain, chassis technology and aerodynamics has been carefully honed over the course of intensive testing at the BMW Group’s test track in Miramas in southern France, the winter testing centre in Arjeplog, Sweden and the Nürburgring’s Nordschleife circuit, along with other race circuits. Experience collected from the development of the BMW M8 GTE racing car also played a role in the configuration process. The performance-focused character of the engine, transmission and chassis allows the new BMW M8 Coupe and new BMW M8 Convertible to power from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.3 / 3.4 seconds. The new BMW M8 Competition Coupe sprints from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.2 seconds, the new BMW M8 Competition Convertible in 3.3 seconds.

Fast responses, a thirst for revs, and sustained power delivery: V8 engine with signature M performance traits.

The high-revving V8 engine presents a compelling blend of razor-sharp responses, a feverish appetite for revs and sustained power delivery across an extraordinarily wide rev band. The M TwinPower Turbo technology of the 4.4-litre unit includes a pair of turbochargers – positioned in the “V” between the cylinder banks and boasting optimised efficiency – and indirect charge air cooling, plus a direct fuel injection system working with maximum pressure of 350 bar. Another technological highlight is the cross-bank exhaust manifolds.

In the new BMW M8 Coupe and new BMW M8 Convertible, the engine serves up peak torque of 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) between 1,800 and 5,600 rpm – and goes on to deliver maximum output of 441 kW/600 hp at 6,000 rpm, en route to the 7,200 rpm cut-off. The power unit in the Competition models sustains its peak torque up to 5,800 rpm and develops maximum output of 460 kW/625 hp at 6,000 rpm, its race-derived, high-revving instincts taking an even more prominent lead. The most powerful variant of the V8 teams up with a special engine mounting for a more rigid connection with the vehicle structure. This results in even crisper engine response and also has a positive effect on the immediacy of turn-in and the transmission of engine noise into the cabin.

A sophisticated cooling system ensures optimum operating temperatures at all times, both in everyday use on urban routes and when the cars are stretching their legs on the track. The central cooling module, for example, is flanked by two high-temperature water circuits. And the system also features an additional engine oil cooler and separate transmission oil cooler. The particular challenges of track driving are reflected in the design of the oil supply system. The oil sump has a smaller front chamber, which steps in when extra capacity is needed. An additional suction stage allows the map-controlled oil pump to draw lubricant from the smaller chamber. This ensures a reliable supply of oil at all times, even under extreme lateral and longitudinal acceleration.

Eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and M xDrive.

Power transfer is via an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic. The Drivelogic button on the newly designed selector lever allows the driver to select from three modes with specific shift characteristics for particularly efficient, sporty or ultra-dynamic driving. There are also M gearshift paddles on the steering wheel.

Another factor in the enthralling performance of the new BMW M8 models is the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system with its rear-biased setup. The centrally controlled interaction between M xDrive and the Active M Differential ensures loss-free transfer of the engine’s huge power to the road. And via the Setup menu, the driver can choose between the default 4WD setting and 4WD Sport mode, which diverts a larger slice of engine power to the rear wheels. Deactivating DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) brings 2WD mode into the equation. The transfer of power exclusively to the rear wheels and absence of stabilising inputs from the control systems add up to a driving experience of singular purity for the experienced wheelman.

M-specific chassis with extremely rigid mounting.

The new BMW M8 models provide a fresh take on the characteristic M feeling that translates into unbeatable directional stability even in extremely dynamic situations, a linear build-up of transverse loads however strong the lateral acceleration, and neutral steering behaviour even at the limit. The chassis technology comprises model-specific components and a setup fine-tuned in intensive testing on race tracks. At the same time, the chassis also lives up to the expectations of luxury car customers when it comes to everyday and long-distance comfort.

The rear axle also incorporates purpose-designed components to meet the exceptional handling dynamics required of high-performance sports cars. The M-specific forged links are one of the factors in the fleet-footed agility of the M8, while the precise responses of the suspension and damping elements are partly down to the anti-roll bars’ improved rigidity. Handling properties are given a further boost by the front end’s high torsional strength, which has been achieved with a tower-to-bulkhead strut and a newly developed, exceptionally rigid shear panel with integrated side sill connection. A steel X-brace and an aluminium transverse strut are fitted for an even more stable connection between the rear axle and the body.

The new BMW M8 models are also equipped as standard with M-specific Adaptive suspension including electronically controlled dampers and electromechanical M Servotronic steering. The DSC system hooks up with the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system and the Active M Differential and also offers M Dynamic mode. This mode allows a greater degree of wheel slip and combines with the M xDrive system’s rear-biased setup to deliver an exceptionally sporty drive complete with controlled drifts through corners. Standard specification also includes 20-inch M light-alloy wheels in twin‑spoke design and high-performance tyres (front: 275/35 R 20, rear: 285/35 R 20).

Integrated braking system with configurable pedal feel.

As an alternative to the M compound brakes specified as standard, the new BMW M8 can also be ordered with optional M carbon-ceramic brakes. Both variants are fitted in conjunction with an M-specific version of an integrated braking system. Thanks to this cutting-edge technology, the brake activation, brake booster and braking control functions are brought together within a compact module. The brake pressure required is triggered by an electric actuator, which means it can be generated more dynamically, pedal feel is optimised and the interventions from the stability control system are significantly faster and more precise.

The version of the new braking system developed for BMW M models also presents the driver with two pedal settings. The driver can choose between a more comfort-oriented and a particularly direct, instantaneous pedal feel.

Distinctive design as an expression of dynamism and exclusivity.

The exclusive aura of the new BMW M8 models is further enhanced by model-specific features geared to the functional requirements of high-performance sports cars. Large air intakes and the BMW kidney grille with familiar M double bars at the front end, lavishly flared front wheel arches, M gills in the front side panels, aerodynamically optimised exterior mirrors, a rear spoiler and a rear apron with diffuser elements in a contrasting colour create a fitting visual showcase for the dynamic potential and exclusive status of the new M contenders. An M Carbon exterior package is offered as an option.

Character-defining features of the new BMW M8 Coupe include the double-bubble contour of its carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) roof, reminiscent of classic racing cars. Passengers in the new BMW M8 Convertible are protected from the elements by a high-quality fabric roof pulled taut over the cabin. The multi-layer soft-top opens and closes in 15 seconds at the touch of a button, even while on the move.

Interior: signature M cockpit and luxurious ambience.

The interior of the new high-performance sports cars brings together an M‑specific cockpit design and progressive luxury. Standard specification for the BMW M8 Coupe, BMW M8 Convertible and Competition models includes model-specific leather upholstery options, the BMW Display Key, the BMW Head-Up Display with M-specific content, the Driving Assistant, the Parking Assistant and the BMW Live Cockpit Professional (with navigation system and BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant). Additional driver assistance systems are available as options to provide a further boost to comfort and safety.

The new Setup button on the centre console enables direct access to the settings for the engine, dampers, steering, M xDrive and braking system so they can be tailored to personal preferences and the situation at hand. Two individually composed variants of this M setup can be stored permanently with the driver’s preferred settings for the engine sound, gearshift characteristics of the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission, driving stability control and Auto Start Stop function. The overall vehicle configuration can then be called up at any time by pressing one of the two M buttons on the steering wheel.

Another new feature is the M Mode button on the centre console, which the driver can use to adjust the driver assistance systems and the displays in the instrument cluster and Head-Up Display. M Mode allows the driver to activate ROAD and SPORT settings, while the Competition models also come with a TRACK setting designed exclusively for use on race circuits. Changing the mode alters the information presented to the driver on the screens, while the safety-enhancing interventions by the driver assistance systems – such as active braking or steering inputs – are reduced to a bare minimum or deactivated altogether.