Mclaren’s newest model simply called the GT, departs from its current lineup of hardcore supercars as a posh grand tourer. The car replaces the 570GT, though it’s not considered part of McLaren’s “entry-level” Sport Series cars, such as the 600LT and 570S. As a new vehicle with a different mission, the GT includes some pretty significant changes, which are detailed in a recent video tour from Shmee150.

Although it’s full of updates, the GT uses major bits from other McLarens, such as the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 from the 720S. It keeps the same displacement but concedes power with 612 horsepower (456 kilowatts) and 465 pound-feet of torque (630 Nm). In this case, it propels the car to 60 in 3.1 seconds and onward to a top speed of 203 miles per hour.

Get To Know The GT:

The GT also uses a carbon fiber monocoque similar to the one found in the 720S, though it allows more space in the cabin. Speaking of space, The GT offers 14.8 cubic feet of cargo space in the trunk, which is enough to fit a full set of golf clubs, along with 5.3 cubic feet in the frunk. And, at 15 feet, the GT is longer than every other McLaren, save for the Speedtail.

Shmee also goes over interior improvements, including a new more user-friendly infotainment system and a refined digital instrument cluster. Nappa leather covers every major surface and an ambient lighting system offers adjustable color schemes. There’s also a new glass roof that offers a tinting feature to keep sunlight out.

The GT takes aim at rivals including the Aston Martin DB11, Ferrari Portofino, and Bentley Continental GT, only it does so with a mid-engine layout. With it’s revised powertrain and vast interior tweaks, the car has major potential to steal customers from the competition. Though, we will reserve full judgment until we drive the GT sometime soon.

Source: Shmee150