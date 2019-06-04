London, UK - June 4, 2019 – Motorsport Network, the integrated digital platform that is the destination of choice for millions of automotive and racing fans, today confirmed that the renowned Italian motoring events business, Canossa Events, will join the network’s experiences and ticketing division, Motorsport Live.

Canossa Events was formed in 2010, initially to stage classic car rallies such as the Modena Cento Ore, a five day timed and regularity road rally in the spirit of the Mille Miglia that cuts a swath across the stunning scenery of Northern Italy from Rimini to Modena. Today Canossa is best known for its classic car rallies and its supercar motor touring events that blend exotic collectible cars, world-class hospitality and road adventures set in some of the world’s most picturesque landscapes across Europe and the Middle East.

The company was founded by entrepreneur and passionate supercar enthusiast, Luigi Orlandini, who will continue as the company’s President and CEO and will remain as a shareholder.

Canossa organizes over 50 events every year in locations from Oman to Sweden and is headquartered in the heart of Italy’s Motor Valley in Reggio Emilia, a location redolent with supercar provenance as home to Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati and Pagani. The company has offices in Milan and Dubai and has recently opened a new office in Greenwich, Connecticut in the Greater New York area. The US office is headed by Maria Homann-McNeil, who brings both experience with Canossa and 25 years of managing events for Ferrari North America.

With the global reach of Motorsport Network, Canossa Events proven motor touring events formula that has been so successful in Europe and the Middle East will be expanded across the world into the Americas and the Asian markets.

Canossa’s integration with Motorsport Network’s global portfolio will align its operations with existing Motorsport Network businesses, including the world’s largest Ferrari community in FerrariChat, its international car collector digital platform, Motorious.com, and the Ercole Colombo archive, the largest private collection of Ferrari photography in the world.

Luigi Orlandini, Canossa Events CEO said, “I started this business with a passion. We are almost a decade old now and have built what I believe to be a business with an impeccable reputation staging events that largely sell out by word of mouth. Now it is time for the next stage. We plan to preserve everything that has made us what we are, but to join Motorsport Network and grow our offer and our reach through the remarkable array of synergies that exist in the company. ”

Yavor Efremov, Motorsport Network’s CEO said, “It is a great pleasure to welcome Canossa Events to the Network. Our decision to join forces was informed by the high degree of alignment between Canossa’s strategy and our operating divisions. The synergies generated by the combination offer significant opportunities to build new products, offer new services and to grow our businesses together on a global scale.”

