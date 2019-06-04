A full reveal is coming by the end of the month.

We’ve known for some time now that Kia has a new compact SUV in the works. Following a couple of teasers showing interior and exterior sketches, we now know what the small people mover will be called. Say hello to the Kia Seltos, or at least, the SUV’s chrome badge positioned on the rear gate. The rest will be revealed later this month.

See The Seltos Teasers:

2020 kia suv interior teaser 2020 Kia Small SUV Interior Sketches Show Wide Touchscreen
kia small suv teaser sketches Kia Sketches Out New SUV Tailored To Millennials

If you’re thinking that’s a rather odd name, there is some method to the madness. In its press announcement, Kia explains that Seltos draws inspiration from Greek mythology, specifically from Celtos who was the son of Hercules. Why not just call it Celtos then? Because in this case, the ‘S’ stands for sportiness and speed. That’s Kia’s official take anyway, though we suppose it could also stand for style, sophistication, space – those are all buzzwords Kia used in its announcement, though until we see and drive it, we’ll just say it stands for SUV.

Kia small SUV teaser
6 Photos
Kia small SUV teaser Kia small SUV teaser Kia small SUV teaser Kia small SUV teaser Kia small SUV teaser Kia small SUV teaser

No other information is available from Kia, though previous teasers do shed a bit of light on this new offering. Detailed interior sketches reveal a rather handsome greenhouse with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen display. Adaptive cruise control is visible between the dials, so it should be available with a comfortable host of safety and driver-assist systems. Exterior sketches reveal Kia’s tiger grille and narrow headlamps not unlike the Soul, with a wide, curvy backside that suggests this SUV might embody more of a crossover lifestyle.

Kia says the Seltos is aimed directly at Millennials and “youthful, tech-savvy buyers” seeking something that stands apart from the crowd. That will be a very difficult task as the compact SUV segment is perhaps the most jam-packed and competitive of all automotive markets. We suspect we’ll see more teasers in the days and weeks to come, with the full reveal coming by the end of June.

Source: Kia

Hide press releaseShow press release

Sophisticated and sporty: Kia introduces the Seltos

Kia Motors announced that ‘Seltos’ will be the name of its new global compact SUV. Due to be launched in the summer, the Kia Seltos will bring sophistication and assertiveness to the compact SUV segment.
 
The name of the Kia Seltos is inspired by Greek mythology and the legend of ‘Celtos’, the son of Hercules. Representing the brave and assertive spirit of Celtos, the ‘S’ in the vehicle’s adapted name implies speed and sportiness. The Seltos has been created for the millennial generation, standing apart from its rivals with a combination of sophisticated, sporty design and the space and capabilities of a traditional SUV – all in a compact package.
 
The Seltos offers sophisticated exterior design details, such as its long hood, a strong, character line on the front bumper, and sharp lines pressed into the bodywork. Its robust shoulder line, matched with a glasshouse which tapers towards the rear of the car, as well as a rear bumper with a metallic muffler effect, lends the compact SUV an air of understated sportiness.
 
Aimed at youthful, tech-savvy buyers, the cabin is characterized by broad, sweeping shapes and highly technical details. Equipped with a range of technologies to maximize convenience, connectivity and ease of use, the bold design of the cabin incorporates a high-tech 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and Sound Mood Lighting.
 
Kia Motors is extending its range of SUVs to fulfill the needs of customers in every market, with the new model bringing many of Kia’s strengths – in design, quality and technology – to the compact SUV segment for the first time.
 
The Kia Seltos will be revealed later this month, with sales in Korea and other regions to follow in the second half of 2019.