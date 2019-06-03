Hide press release Show press release

AIRSTREAM EXPANDS TRAVEL TRAILER LINEUP:REINTRODUCES BAMBI & CARAVEL MODELS

Global Travel Brand Revitalizes Two of its Most Iconic Single-Axle Models with Best-in-Class Lightweight Features and Modern Floor Plans

Jackson Center, OH (June 3, 2019) – Airstream, Inc., maker of the iconic “silver bullet” travel trailers and best-in-class touring coaches, today announced the revival of two of its most adored historic single-axle models: Bambi and Caravel. Both trailers, which were originally launched in the early 1960s, build on Airstream’s rich history, dedication to innovative design, and focus on quality craftsmanship.

‘Bambi’ has been a nickname for Airstream travel trailers for decades and earned that moniker on the famous Cape Town to Cairo Airstream caravan trip through Africa, led by Airstream founder Wally Byam. Since then, Airstream has given the ‘Bambi’ nickname to all single-axle travel trailers to denote their light, nimble size and durable quality. Now, the brand is officially giving the Bambi name its own line of travel trailers. This travel trailer is an approachable way for novices to start their adventures and living the Airstream life.

The first Caravel travel trailer was a showcase of Airstream’s innovation in lightweight, small-space design. The Caravel’s name is a nod to Wally’s love for the sea and sailing. Today’s Caravel is all about clean, modern neutrals and design-forward features. It blends the look and feel of larger Airstreams but wraps everything up in a sleek, lightweight package. It also offers panoramic windows, optional matching window awnings, a rear bumper, stainless steel rock guards, increased storage capacity, and more.

“When it comes to our travel trailer lineup, we have set the bar in regard to design, quality craftsmanship, and staying true to our brand heritage – Bambi and Caravel are no exception,” said Bob Wheeler, President and CEO of Airstream. “With the all-new Bambi and Caravel models, we wanted to honor our roots while offering design-forward, accessible, easy-to-tow travel trailers that will inspire new or experienced consumers to explore the world one highway at a time.”

The Bambi and Caravel lines represent some of Airstream’s smallest, easy-to-tow travel trailers and are available in 16’, 19’, 20’, and 22’ floor plans. Similar to the Basecamp and Nest, each new model can be towed by a wide range of crossovers, trucks, and SUV’s, which make them more accessible to novice campers and younger buyers.

Although these models are smaller than their larger counterparts the Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, and Classic model lines, there is no compromise when it comes to their intuitive, space-saving design. Based on decades of feedback from Airstreamers, the efficient Bambi and Caravel floor plans include all the creature comforts and conveniences that make the open road in an Airstream enjoyable.

Bambi and Caravel both come in any of the four floor plans with two new décor options for each model. The Bambi interior centers on bright neutral tones that allow light to bounce around the trailer while the Caravel features a clean, modern palette with bright whites, warm woods, and sharp black accents which all work in unison against the trailer’s silver aluminum backdrop.

Bambi, which starts at $48,900, and Caravel, which starts at $60,900, are now available to purchase at Airstream dealerships across the country. For more information or to learn about other products in Airstream’s lineup, please visit www.airstream.com.