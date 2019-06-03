Midengine Corvette Forum member Chazcron recently wowed us with a video that put his mid-engined Corvette rendering into a real-world driveway. Now, he has followed it up with another clip using his depiction of the next-gen Corvette Convertible. The top even opens up during the brief video.

The Latest News On The C8:

While we know that the hardtop Corvette debuts on July 18, 2019. The new convertible remains a mystery, though. There are no spy shots of it, and no hints of when the model might arrive. However, open-roofed versions of the 'Vette go back all the way to the model's beginning, so it's hard to imagine Chevy abandoning the idea. The motoring world might just have to be patient for the arrival.

Chazcron's idea for the Corvette convertible tweaks the rear deck's design, including incorporating nacelles behind the seats. Where most vehicles with a folding hardtop store the largest piece of the roof horizontally, this rendering orients the panel vertically. This layout might keep the piece from interfering with the drivetrain that also sits right behind the driver. For another look at the mechanism, check out the clip below.

A simpler method would be Chevrolet simply creating a lift-off roof panel, similar to what the 'Vette is currently available with. However, this solution wouldn't be nearly as attractive as Chazcron's solution.

The C8 Corvette's standard powertrain is reportedly a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 with 460 horsepower (343 kilowatts) and an eight-speed, dual-clutch gearbox. Later, more powerful options should join the range, including an alleged twin-turbo model making about 600 hp (447 kW) and eventually maybe even a range-topping hybrid packing about 1,000 hp (745 kW).

Source: Charles Cronley via YouTube, Midedgine Corvette Forum