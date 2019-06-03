Bugatti dropped jaws all around the world with its La Voiture Noire hypercar at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The one-off creation is as stunning as it is expensive, with an after-tax selling price of no less than $18.68 million and yes, this one-of-one Bugatti does have a buyer. Creating such an exclusive machine – even one as expensive as this – doesn’t seem too practical from a business standpoint, but it seems Bugatti executives are cool with it because the company seems interested in building more.

Coming For One Buyer In 2021:

In an interview with Bloomberg, Bugatti’s Head of Exterior Design Frank Heyl spoke at length about the market for one-off hypercars. The surprising takeaway here is that apparently there is a market for such crazy-expensive things, and Bugatti’s status as an exclusive brand already places it in a position to engage individuals who might fancy plunking down eight-figure sums for a truly unique model.

According to the report, Bugatti discovered that it had some tremendous brand loyalty with the Veyron and the updated SS model. Later, when Bugatti customers learned that the hardcore Divo would only be made available to Chiron owners, folks reportedly bought the multi-million-dollar hypercar just so they could have a shot at buying the Divo. Of course, the La Voiture Noire already has a buyer as well, despite the fact that the car shown in Geneva was just a prototype shell. The actual car won’t be ready until 2021.

Does this mean Bugatti will start building cars on the whims of exceedingly wealthy clientele? Not exactly – the report explains Bugatti will still be in the driver’s seat so-to-speak, designing a machine then presenting it to customers as opposed to customers asking the automaker to build something extravagant. That’s not to say some client customization is out of the question, but the cars will originate from Bugatti, not vice-versa.

When can we expect to see the next one-off Bugatti? Technically, the report doesn’t offer a clear yes on the subject, but if the automaker has a short-list of wealthy clients eager to buy, we suspect the design wheels are already turning.