There are few records as important—or seem as important—as a Nürburgring lap record. It’s the go-to venue for automakers who enjoy some chest thumping. Whenever an automaker sets a new record, the world takes notice, and today is one of those days. The Volkswagen I.D. R set a new electric lap record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, completing the 12.9-mile circuit in 6:05.336, according to AutoCar. The I.D. R smashed the previous record time set by the Nio EP9 in 2017 by 40 seconds.

Romain Dumas, a race car driver and Porsche factory driver, set the lap record in the I.D. R after setting the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb record last year using the same car. However, for the Nürburgring, Volkswagen had to modify the vehicle to conquer the iconic track. While Volkswagen kept the same twin motor and battery set-up used during its record-breaking Pikes Peak run, the automaker did a lot of work to maximize the vehicle’s downforce and acceleration. To achieve its top speed faster, Volkswagen changed the energy management system.

The new record is quite remarkable when you look at the fact the I.D. R produces 680 horsepower (500 kilowatts), at least it did at Pikes Peak, while the Nio EP9, and its four-motor design, produces 1,341 hp (1,000 kW). It shows the importance of vehicle aerodynamics and effectively using the power that’s available. However, the I.D. R is a purpose-built race car while the Nio is, technically, a road car; however, it doesn’t appear the company has delivered one yet to a customer.

While Dumas’ record-setting lap is impressively fast, it’s still not the all-time fastest. Porsche, another VW Group brand, holds that title. Last year, the Porsche 919 Evo set the all-time record of 5:19.55. If Volkswagen can beat an electric car with double the horsepower, then beating Porsche may not be a fantasy.