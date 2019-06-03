Exclusivity adds to the aura of supercars. It’s the prestige, exoticism, and price tag that put supercars out of the financial realm of normal men and women. However, thanks to technology, even us plebeians earn opportunities to get up close to the latest and greatest of today’s automakers, including Ferrari. Shmee150, whether you adore him or loathe him, puts viewers inches away from today’s automotive marvels. In a recent video, he takes the Ferrari 488 Pista Spider for a test drive.

This isn’t our first up-close look at the 488 Pista Spider. Last year at the Paris Motor Show, Ferrari released all the juicy technical specs. There, we learned the Spider’s 3.9-liter V8 produced 720 horsepower (530 kilowatts) and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque, which is capable of propelling the drop-top Ferrari to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.85 seconds. It can hit 124 mph (200 kph) in just eight seconds. Top speed is 211 mph (300 kph).

But Shmee’s video goes much deeper than the impressive specs. He looks at many of the car’s more nuanced features inside and out. He focuses on the Spider’s aerodynamics, paying close attention to the S-Duct at the front. At the rear, an aggressive diffuser and chunky exhaust pipes show the world this Ferrari means business. Inside, he highlights the sparse interior, which is filled with carbon fiber and navy blue Alcantara, and how the instrument cluster is the only vehicle hub.

While Shmee does spend plenty of time with the Ferrari standing still, he does take it out for some spirited driving. He notes the twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter loses a bit of its aggressive sound; however, the lack of turbo lag makes up for it. The engine is also lighter, too.

Videos like these are always great. It’s rare to dive deep into a vehicle and really study it. Does Shmee touch on everything? No, but it’s a much closer look than many of us will ever have.

