The reincarnated Knobbly is fully road legal.
Continuation models, new cars built using old methods and recipes, are very popular at the moment, Jaguar and Aston Martin have rolled out a handful of brand new classics recently.
Another brand that has access to a time machine is Lister. The small-scale British sports car manufacturer re-works already potent Jaguars these days, but once upon a time, it made its own cars from the ground up.
One was the Knobbly, and the firm has released a new short film showcasing the continuation version of the car.
The car is built to the very same specification as the original 1958 Knobbly racing cars, using the late Brian Lister’s original drawings and manufacturing jigs. The particular car in the film, registration number 324 JTD, was originally purchased by Andrew Whittaker, whose family bought Lister in 2013.
Whittaker always wanted an original Knobbly racer, but when he finally got his hands on one in 2011, it was far from being the complete item.
After a lengthy search, a batch of original spare parts was found. More importantly, however, technical drawings, blueprints, photos, and styling bucks were also obtained, paving the way for a new run of original Knobblys and the modern incarnation of Lister.
"Every Lister Knobbly is special, be it an original or a factory approved continuation, but 324 JTD will always be regarded as the car that reignited Lister," said Lister Motor Company owner Lawrence Whittaker. "This car, and the subsequent search for parts, led to car building restarting in Cambridge, the launch of the LFT-666, LFP and LFT-C and the opening of a new £5m Lister Headquarters in Blackburn."
"This film captures the evocative nature of the Knobbly and showcases the Cambridgeshire factory and the glorious surroundings in which it is based. It’s a special film, featuring a special car, and we hope you enjoy watching it."
