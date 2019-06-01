We can't deny that SUVs are becoming increasingly popular, to the point that brands are opting to sell these high-riding vehicles instead of the much more conventional cars. With this shot to fame comes the rise of performance SUVs as well, which we think is inevitable. But really,

We've seen a drag race between high-riders before, particularly between a Tesla Model X, Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-AMG G63, and a Land Rover Range Rover SVR. Well, that one went to the EV and its instantaneous torque, but the Urus won the war between non-electric performance SUVs.

However, that drag race didn't have the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. The Hellcat-powered SUV has been the subject of countless drag races, but this would be the first we would see it up against the Urus.

On paper and disregarding their prices, it's almost an equal match between the two super SUVs. The Trackhawk comes equipped with a 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8, which is the same engine that you would find inside the Dodge Challenger Hellcat. In fact, the ratings are the same – 707 horsepower and 645 pound-feet of torque.

The Lamborghini Urus, on the other hand, is of course powered by a 4.0L twin-turbo V8, producing 650 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. While the Italian SUV seems a bit of an underdog compared to the American contender, the Urus is lighter by 600 lbs than the Trackhawk, which is very advantageous especially in a straight-line race.

With both claiming a 0-60 miles per hour in just 3.5 seconds, which is faster in a drag race? Watch the video on top of this page to find out.

Source: DSC OFF via Youtube