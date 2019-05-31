AC Schnitzer's exhaust for the 8 Series sounds great.
AC Schnitzer is among the world's top BMW tuners, and the firm has a new range of parts for the 8 Series and 3 Series. The pieces include a variety of performance parts, in addition to pieces that tweak the models' aesthetics.
If you have a new 8 Series and want to personalize it, then AC Schnitzer is ready to help. Among the parts, there is a revised suspension that you can listen to below. The pipes are in Sport mode on the left and Comfort mode on the right. The sound is significantly rowdier than stock.
The firm also offers engine tuning kits for the coupe. The M850i makes 612 horsepower (456 kilowatts) instead of the stock 523 hp (390 kW). The 840d produces 374 hp (279 kW) after the upgrades, rather than 315 hp (235 kW) from the factory.
AC Schnitzer offers a complete carbon fiber body kit for the 8 Series, too. It includes a new front splitter with optional canards, a larger rear diffuser, and two different rear wings – a smaller version and larger Racing variant. Two designs of five-spoke 20-inch wheels can also dress up the exterior.
The tweaks are less significant on the inside and amount to aluminum pieces for the pedals, footrest, and key holder.
The company's offerings on the 320i and 330i focus a little more on aesthetics rather than performance (included in gallery above). A four-outlet exhaust with dual pipes on each corner of the rear is on the way, though.
The body kit includes a new front splitter, side skirts, and rear bumper. A rear wing and roof spoiler are joining the range soon, too. Five-spoke wheels are available in 19- or 20-inch diameters with a choice of a two-tone or anthracite finish. Like for the 8 Series, the available interior improvements include aluminum pedals, footrest, and key holder.
Exhaust: AC Schnitzer "Sport Carbon" tail pipes
AC Schnitzer "Sport Chrome" and "Sport Black tail pipes
Suspension: AC Schnitzer spring kit,
lowering: front / rear: approx. 20 mm
compared to the standard suspension
Wheel/Tyre AC1 Light Alloy Wheels BiColor or Anthracite
combinations: all around: 8.5J x 19" with tyres 225/40 R 19
AC1 Light Alloy Wheels BiColor or Anthracite
front: 8.5J x 19“ with tyres 225/40 R 19
rear: 8.5J x 19“ with tyres 255/35 R 19
AC1 Light Alloy Wheels BiColor or Anthracite
all around: 8.5J x 20" with tyres 225/35 R 20
AC1 Light Alloy Wheels BiColor or Anthracite
front: 8.5J x 20" with tyres 225/35 R 20
rear: 8.5J x 20" with tyres 255/30 R 20
Aerodynamics: AC Schnitzer front splitter (for cars with M-Technik)
AC Schnitzer side skirts (for cars with M-Technik)
AC Schnitzer rear skirt protection foil
AC Schnitzer emblems 160 mm, left - right
Interior: AC Schnitzer aluminium gear shift paddles, set
AC Schnitzer aluminium pedals
AC Schnitzer aluminium footrest
AC Schnitzer aluminium key holder
These special parts are also already in the pipeline but not finally developed, yet:
Exhaust: AC Schnitzer sports rear silencer for 320i, 330i,
2 tail pipes in right/left combination each side
"Sport Carbon", "Sport" or "Sport black" (4 pieces)
in preparation
Suspension: AC Schnitzer sports suspension
incl. lowering front / rear: approx. 30 mm each side
compared to the standard suspension
in preparation
Aerodynamics: AC Schnitzer front spoiler elements (for cars with M-Technik)
AC Schnitzer front splitter in connection with front spoiler elements
AC Schnitzer rear roof spoiler
AC Schnitzer rear spoiler
8 series (G14, G15) by AC Schnitzer
Basic car: Engine:
Exhaust:
Suspension: Aerodynamics:
Interior: Wheel-/Tyre sets:
May 2019
BMW 8er (G14, G15)
AC Schnitzer performance upgrades
up to 5 years warranty – more information: www.ac-schnitzer.de for 840d with 235 kW/320 HP to 279 kW/380 HP
for M 850i with 390 kW/530 HP to 456 kW/620 HP
AC Schnitzer engine optics for 840d
AC Schnitzer rear silencer for BMW M850i with 2 exhaust flaps and two carbon “Sport”, “Sport” or “Sport Black” tail pipes
in right/left combination each side (4 pieces)
AC Schnitzer rear silencer with sound pipe for BMW M850i
2 exhaust flaps and two carbon “Sport”, “Sport” or “Sport Black” tail pipes in right/left combination each side (4 pieces) - use only for racing purposes
AC Schnitzer sping kit,
lowering: front / rear: each approx. 20 mm compared to the standard suspension
AC Schnitzer carbon front spoiler elements
AC Schnitzer front splitter in connection with front spoiler elements
(2 versions: homologated and non homologated version)
AC Schnitzer carbon front side wings
AC Schnitzer bonnet vents with carbon inserts (use only for racing purposes) AC Schnitzer carbon side skirts
AC Schnitzer carbon rear diffuser
AC Schnitzer brake light with frame for carbon rear diffuser
(use only for racing purposes)
AC Schnitzer carbon “Racing“ rear wing (use only for racing purposes)
AC Schnitzer carbon rear spoiler
AC Schnitzer emblems 160 mm, left - right
AC Schnitzer aluminium pedals, set AC Schnitzer aluminium foot rest AC Schnitzer aluminium key holder
AC3 Lightweight Forged Wheels BiColor silver/anthracite or anthracite/silver
front: 9.0J x 20“ with tyres 245/35 R 20
rear: 10.0Jx 20“ with tyres 275/30 R 20
AC1 Light Alloy Wheels BiColor or anthracite
front: 8.5J x 20“ with tyres 245/35 R 20
rear: 10.0J x 20“ with tyres 285/30 R 20
The approval of AC Schnitzer special parts for road traffic is a central goal in the development of new components. Most AC Schnitzer parts have been tested accordingly. You can find more information here: https://www.ac-schnitzer.de/en/homologation.html