AC Schnitzer is among the world's top BMW tuners, and the firm has a new range of parts for the 8 Series and 3 Series. The pieces include a variety of performance parts, in addition to pieces that tweak the models' aesthetics.

If you have a new 8 Series and want to personalize it, then AC Schnitzer is ready to help. Among the parts, there is a revised suspension that you can listen to below. The pipes are in Sport mode on the left and Comfort mode on the right. The sound is significantly rowdier than stock.

The firm also offers engine tuning kits for the coupe. The M850i makes 612 horsepower (456 kilowatts) instead of the stock 523 hp (390 kW). The 840d produces 374 hp (279 kW) after the upgrades, rather than 315 hp (235 kW) from the factory.

AC Schnitzer offers a complete carbon fiber body kit for the 8 Series, too. It includes a new front splitter with optional canards, a larger rear diffuser, and two different rear wings – a smaller version and larger Racing variant. Two designs of five-spoke 20-inch wheels can also dress up the exterior.

The tweaks are less significant on the inside and amount to aluminum pieces for the pedals, footrest, and key holder.

The company's offerings on the 320i and 330i focus a little more on aesthetics rather than performance (included in gallery above). A four-outlet exhaust with dual pipes on each corner of the rear is on the way, though.

The body kit includes a new front splitter, side skirts, and rear bumper. A rear wing and roof spoiler are joining the range soon, too. Five-spoke wheels are available in 19- or 20-inch diameters with a choice of a two-tone or anthracite finish. Like for the 8 Series, the available interior improvements include aluminum pedals, footrest, and key holder.

