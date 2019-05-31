Until the new X6 M inevitably arrives, the X6 M50i is the range-topper of the coupe-inspired crossover's upcoming range. This video catches a test mule while the speedy and stylish vehicle laps the Nürburgring.

This example wears the same "M CI 1042" license plate as the X6 in spy shots from May 6 (gallery below). The engineers don't strip off any camouflage in the new video, but the clip at least provides an opportunity to see the machine on the move. It makes a pleasantly aggressive sound, too.

18 Photos

Compared to the previous generation, the new X6 wears BMW's larger grille like on the latest X7 and 7 Series. The roofline's downward slope is steeper, which creates a sharper aesthetic at the rear.

The X6's cabin should be familiar to anyone familiar with modern BMWs by offering a pair of digital displays – one for the instruments and the other for the infotainment. Cutting edge driver assist technology would also be available.

See More Of The New X6:

The M50i variant will likely use BMW's twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 that makes 523 horsepower (390 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque. The engine will send its power through an eight-speed Steptronic transmission to an all-wheel-drive system.

We expect the X6 M50i and its less powerful siblings to debut before the end of the year, possibly as soon as the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. Depending on the market, sales should start in late 2019 or early 2020. If this version doesn't offer enough performance to meet a buyer's needs, then the X6 M with around 600 hp (447 kW) should when it arrives in 2020.

Source: cvdzijden - Supercar Videos via YouTube