The Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 is part of the German brand's new slate of electrified performance models. This video shows off how the vehicle accelerating to 168 miles per hour (270 kilometers per hour).

AMG's family of 53 models has a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six that makes 429 horsepower (320 kilowatts) and 384 pound-feet (521 Newton-meters). The company brands the electric system as EQ Boost, and the motor makes an additional 21 hp (16 kW) and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm). The setup can also function as an electric supercharger by spooling the turbo to reduce lag. The official specs indicate the CLS 53 can reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.4 seconds. A nine-speed dual-clutch gearbox handles the job of sending the power to an all-wheel-drive system, which can route 100 percent of the power to the rear when necessary.

More CLS News:

In Motor1.com's First Drive, Greg Fink praised the transmission. "The nine-speed automatic transmission’s eagerness to drop down a gear or two at a moment’s notice, passing slower moving traffic is as simple as pinning the accelerator pedal to the floorboard and holding onto the thick-rimmed, three-spoke steering wheel," he wrote.

The CLS 53's powertrain layout works better as a high-speed cruiser than a corner carver, though. "With the assistance of Pirelli summer tires mounted on optional 20-inch wheels, the CLS 53 remains poised and predictable in most dynamic situations. Push the car toward its lateral limits, though, and the nose starts to run wide," Fink wrote in his First Drive.

58 Photos

For easier cruising, the CLS 53 comes standard with an air suspension that offers Comfort, Sport, and Sport+ modes. The available driver assistance equipment includes adaptive cruise control, steering assist, braking assist, speed limit monitoring, and more.

Prices for the 2019 CLS 53 start at $79,900 before destination. A well-equiped example can carry a six-figure price.

Source: AutoTopNL via YouTube