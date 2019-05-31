It’s been more than a decade since the last all-new Lotus, but the good news is a completely new model will break cover in about a month and a half from now. Not just any model, but a fully fledged hypercar featuring a pure electric setup and a name that will harken back to the company’s heritage. First announced a the Shanghai Motor Show back in April, the “Type 130” has received this moniker as a nod to the number of Lotus “Types” introduced throughout the automaker’s 71-year history.

The latest press release not only announces the world debut is set for July 16 at a dedicated event in London, but it also comes along with a new teaser image and video combo. It starts off with a plaque mounted on a carbon fiber surface. It proudly says “Hand Built In Britain By Lotus” to confirm the Type 130 will be assembled at home in Norfolk where only 130 examples of the electric beast will be manufactured.

We then catch a glimpse of what appears to be the rear end of the hypercar proudly carrying an illuminated “Lotus” lettering above an electrically operated cover for the charging port. That plaque we saw earlier is also visible on the right side, while the edges of the taillights also make a brief appearance on camera and appear to be of the LED variety.

That’s all Lotus is willing to reveal for the time being of what the company refers to as its “most dynamically accomplished road car” ever. Reports are indicating the low and wide hypercar will have roughly the same length as the Evora (4350 millimeters / 171 inches) but will be considerably wider, at nearly 2000 mm (78.7 in). It’s said to have more than 1,000 horsepower, all-wheel drive, and a range between charges exceeding 250 miles (402 kilometers).

July is already shaping up to be a great month for fans of performance cars as aside from seeing the Lotus Type 130 on the 16th of the month, just two days later Chevrolet will unveil the long-awaited Corvette C8 with its mid-mounted engine.

Customer deliveries of the electric hypercar from Lotus will commence in 2020.

Source: Lotus

