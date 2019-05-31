When General Motors announced details about its first-quarter results, it was more than happy to talk about the massive increase in demand for the 2019 Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 crew cab models. The first of the company’s brand new fullsize pickup trucks, these two generated combined sales that were up by 20 percent compared to Q1 2018.

That is why this week’s announcement about GM deciding to boost production of the two pickup trucks does not come necessarily as a surprise. To make it happen, the automotive conglomerate will invest $24 million to upgrade the Fort Wayne Assembly plant where production of the 2019 Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 will be expanded, with an emphasis on the aforementioned crew cab models.

It's Not All Good News At GM:

Mary Barra, GM chairman and CEO, declared the company is already assembling Chevy and GMC crew cab pickups at a “record volume,” and this investment will allow GM to further boost production output to meet the high demand. The two trucks hit the market in the second half of 2018 and customer deliveries of the double-cab models produced in Fort Wayne kicked off during Q1 2019. During this quarter, availability of the regular cab and double cab body styles was very limited, but all cab styles have been in full production since March.

GM mentions the plant’s upgrade will be finalized this summer and will increase the total amount of investments made at Fort Wayne to more than $1.2 billion since 2015. Interestingly, GM points out that they’ve invested a total of $23 billion in U.S. manufacturing since 2009 or “more than one-quarter of every dollar spent by automakers.”

Towards the end of April, GM announced plans to add a second shift and more than 400 hourly jobs at its Bowling Green factory in Kentucky to get ready for the mid-engined Corvette C8, which will be (finally) revealed on July 18.

Source: General Motors