When Audi introduced the first-ever RS5 Sportback back in March 2018, the automaker decided to prioritize the U.S. and Canadian markets over Europe. Why? It happened because the Ingolstadt-based marque saw more potential in North America where the RS4 Avant is sadly not available. Since then, the hot hatch has reached the Old Continent, so it comes as no surprise ABT is now offering its aftermarket package for the Euro model as well.

Interestingly, the tuner is not extending the original run of 50 examples planned for the RS5-R, which means North Americans and Europeans will have to fight to get one of the remaining vehicles. ABT isn’t saying how many are still available, but if you act quickly, you’ll likely be able to purchase one. It gets the same upgrades as the U.S.-spec model, with an aerodynamic body kit finished in glossy carbon fiber lending the Sportback a more aggressive look.

25 Photos

Those willing to go all out can even order carbon fiber front canards, although some would say that’s a bit too much for an RS5. At the back, the pair of oval exhausts you’ll find on the standard Audi model has been replaced by the tuner’s quad setup with chunky carbon fiber tips housed in a new diffuser also bathed in carbon fiber.

Rounding off the list of changes on the outside are ABT’s black 21-inch wheels and a subtle spoiler lip on the tailgate. Inside, there’s more carbon fiber to be found, such as on the shift knob cover, door cards, and even on the seats. The tuner will also throw in its branded door sills and entrance lights projecting the ABT logo.

Needless to say, the highlight of the entire package is the upgraded twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 engine, which has been pushed from 444 to 503 horsepower and from 442 to 509 pound-feet of torque (600 to 690 Newton-meters).

ABT backs the upgrade kit with a four-year / 100,000-mile (161,000-km) warranty and mentions the new body bits and pieces as well as the custom rims won’t void the factory warranty. Of course, it’s a different story if you opt for the engine upgrade.

Source: ABT

