The Koenigsegg Jesko stole the hearts and minds of speed freaks around the world when it debuted at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Insane power aside, the aerodynamics are awesomely cartoonish, right down to the tremendous rear spoiler that rivals the wing you’d find on a small Cessna. The aircraft similarities don’t stop there, however. Climb behind the wheel and you’ll find something else that wouldn’t be out of place in a Cessna – a gyroscopic gauge.

What the heck is that you ask? With regards to the Jesko, it’s a digital speedometer that’s mounted directly to the steering wheel. When you turn the car, the gauge pod rotates with the wheel and to make sure the speed readout is always horizontal, the digital display rotates to compensate. Is it neat? Absolutely, and in an aircraft, such gyroscopic instruments are necessary to determine things like bank angle. But is a moving speedometer very practical in a car that could break the 300 mph barrier? That’s something only a test drive will determine, though we suspect it could be more of a distraction than anything else.

As for that magic top speed, Koenigsegg will eventually build a low-drag version called the Jesko 300, which will seek to be the first production car with a 300-mph top speed. As it stands, the Jesko already packs a twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8 that can produce 1,600 horsepower (1,193 kilowatts), so even in standard trim, the car could surpass the current record holder for production cars, the Koenigsegg Agera RS.

The Jesko’s timeline for production isn’t known, but the automaker already sold all 125 build slots at roughly $2.8 million each. It’s certainly a very pricey hypercar, but with its potential to be the first 300-mph production car, it could become far more valuable in the future.

Source: TheStradman on YouTube via The Drive