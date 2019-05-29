Think about a new lap record at the Nürburgring. What do you see? Is it something exotic? Maybe it’s Italian like Lamborghini, or Koenigsegg made a surprise visit to Germany’s legendary race track. The Nürburgring is famous as the go-to venue for supercar oneupmanship—the faster, the better. However, not everything that sets a lap record is fast. A three-wheeled tuk-tuk—a petrol-powered automotive rickshaw—recently set a new lap record at the track, completing the grueling 12.9-mile Nordschleife course in just over 31 minutes—31:49.46 to be exact, according to The Drive.

See, not every record is fast; however, that doesn’t make it any less sketchy. The unnamed driver drove around the track with two passengers on the tuk-tuk’s rear bench seat for authenticity purposes. According to one rider, the relatively slow lap was still a scary experience, calling the tuk-tuk unstable and flimsy. The rickshaw even took a few corners on just two wheels, which sounds downright frightening regardless of speed. Some back-of-the-napkin math says the tuk-tuk traveled at an average speed of about 24 miles per hour. That’s not fast by any stretch of the imagination.

Here Are Some Not-So-Slow Nürburgring Lap Records:

This isn’t the first time the team has attempted to set a record at the Nürburgring in a tuk-tuk. According to The Drive, Granturismo Events, the team behind the lap attempt, imported the tuk-tuk from Thailand three years ago for the sole purpose of setting the record. The team tried to set a record last year; however, it broke down. The team then turned to the company that makes engine compotes for Koenigsegg. They asked the company for stronger forged pistons.

While your standard, everyday tuk-tuk may not be up to the task of conquering the Nürburgring, it doesn’t mean it’s impossible. A few upgrades can turn any tuk-tuk into a Nürburgring king, even if it takes half an hour. Better late than never, right?

Source: The Drive