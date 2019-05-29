It slots between the Trax and Equinox, and goes on sale next year.
It’s been upwards of 10 years since a new Chevrolet Trailblazer graced roads in the United States. The portly SUV was dropped in 2009, though a second-generation continued in select overseas markets. Now, the moniker is back as part of GM’s ever-expanding SUV lineup, looking much like a smaller Chevy Blazer and slotting accordingly into Chevrolet’s hierarchy between the entry-level Trax and Equinox.
Blazing A Trail:
Little is known about the new offering, as Chevrolet dropped a press release on the Trailblazer without including any specific details aside from a slathering of standard-issue driver safety systems. Among them are features like auto emergency braking, lane-keep assist, and lane-departure warning, while other convenience features like parking assist are optional. We’re also told a sporty RS trim will be part of the new Trailblazer line that, aside from the badge, includes a two-tone roof.
“The Trailblazer’s great design enables more personalization,” said Steve Majoros, director of Chevrolet passenger car and crossover marketing. “Trailblazer is a continuation of the design language for Chevy’s crossover family and extends our momentum into one of the industry’s fastest-growing segments.”
The Equinox offers buyers a choice of either a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, or a 2.0-liter turbo-four turning either the front wheels or all four. These engines are likely candidates for the new Trailblazer as opposed to the 1.4-liter turbo four-pot in the Trax, though it’s not inconceivable to see such a mill in a base model. The company’s nine-speed automatic could be used as well, and an all-wheel-drive option is virtually guaranteed.
Pricing and full information on this new compact SUV will be announced closer to the Trailblazer’s on-sale date. Chevrolet tells us the models should arrive at dealers early in 2020 for the 2021 model year.
