When McLaren introduced the GT, it sort of shocked the industry. Here’s a company that is known for building supercars unveiling a grand tourer capable of hauling golf clubs. However, it wasn’t that much of a departure from McLaren’s core supercar strengths. Instead, the McLaren GT offers practically to a new set of potential customers without compromising performance. Right now, the GT comes as a coupe. However, X-Tomi Design has created a rendering of a McLaren GT Spider that looks straight from the designers in Woking.

Learn Everything There Is About The McLaren GT:

At first glance, the McLaren GT Spider looks like it’s merely missing its roof. But if you look closely, you’ll notice the window behind the B-pillar is gone. Then there’s the added lip atop the windshield for the moveable roof to latch onto it. Everything else looks unchanged.

While a spider version of the McLaren GT would give customers more options, the roof has to go somewhere, and it’d likely eat up much of the added cargo space that makes the GT what it is. A Spider version would defeat the purpose of the McLaren GT, and with McLaren offering other Spider models, the McLaren GT Spider is an unlikely product to see the light of day.

Without any significant changes to the car’s design in the rendering, it’s safe to say the GT Spider still sports the GT’s new 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that delivers 620 horsepower (462 kilowatts) and 465 pound-feet (630 Newton-meters) of torque. It pairs with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, propelling the grand tour from zero to 62 miles per hour in 3.2 seconds. A grand tourer needs this level of performance so you can get to the country club for your 8 a.m. tee time.

Sadly, a Spider version of the McLaren GT is unlikely. The rear hatch is for cargo, not a roof. The last thing McLaren needs to do is hinder its GT for some top-down motoring.

Source: X-Tomi Design via Facebook