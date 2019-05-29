The latest Buick crossover slides in between the Encore and Envision in the brand’s lineup.
Buick welcomes a second Encore model to its crossover lineup with the arrival of the 2020 Buick Encore GX. Positioned between today's subcompact Encore and compact Envision crossovers, the Encore GX looks to tackle the growing small crossover segment, which currently includes such models as the Jeep Compass, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, Subaru Crosstrek, and upcoming Mazda CX-30.
First unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show last month, the Encore GX wears Buick’s latest styling language, which includes a chrome surround that follows the curvature of the side glass and blends into the rear hatch, big tail lights that emphasize the rear-end’s width, and a large grille with chrome decor that appears to merge into the headlights. Likewise, the interior appears to bring typical infotainment tech to the table, including a large dash-mounted display, sizable gauge cluster screen, and a head-up display system.
Can We Get An Encore?
Despite formally announcing the Encore GX for the U.S. market, Buick is refraining from divulging much of the crossover’s most pertinent information, including the model’s exterior and interior dimensions, price, and powertrain information. Nonetheless, Buick notes that cargo space in the GX is 5.0 cubic feet greater than the Encore and 3.0 cubes less than the Envision. Additionally, the brand states the new model will come standard with safety features such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-keeping assist, and lane-departure warning. A rear-camera mirror and surround-view monitor are noted as options, as well.
Given what we know, we expect the Encore GX to split the price difference between the $23,200 Encore and $31,995 Envision. We also anticipate the current Encore’s available 153-horsepower turbocharged 1.4-liter inline-four will serve as the GX’s base engine, with the 237-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four of the Cadillac XT4 possibly finding its way under the Buick's hood as an available option.
Regardless, Buick will surely offer the Encore GX with either front- or all-wheel-drive when it arrives on our shores in early 2020.
Source: Buick
DETROIT — When the Encore GX arrives in early 2020, Buick will offer four premium SUVs across the three segments customers are shopping in most: small, compact and midsize. The Encore GX will be positioned between the smaller Encore and the larger Envision and Enclave models. It will offer new standard safety technologies* and its style and functionality will be just right for many of today’s buyers.
“As we look to the future of Buick, the Encore GX positions us strongly as a consideration for those who want to purchase small or compact SUVs,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president, Global Buick and GMC.
Today, almost 90 percent of U.S. Buick sales come from SUVs.
The Encore GX’s new standard safety and driver assistance features* will include Front Pedestrian Braking, Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning. It will also offer the Enclave’s innovative Rear Camera Mirror, which provides a wide, less obstructed rear view while parking and driving, and High Definition Surround Vision camera system.
Its spirited and efficient performance will be paired with a purposefully designed cargo space that’s almost 5 cubic feet larger than the Encore and about 3 cubic feet smaller than the Envision.
Product specifications and pricing will be announced when the Encore GX begins arriving at U.S. dealers.