While Bentley is slowly teasing the 2020 Flying Spur, leading up to its reveal June 11, Autocar earned an exclusive first ride in the luxury land yacht. The story is filled with tons of insights into the new car. However, there’s a tiny nugget in Autocar’s story that piqued our interest—an engineer said some Flying Spur prototypes were exceeding 225 miles per hour during testing at Nardò. That’s far above the likely claimed top speed of around 200 mph.

Now, there are certain traits one expects from a name like Bentley—opulence, luxury, and performance. We know the Flying Spur will use the Continental GT’s 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 that produces 625 horsepower (466 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (897 Newton-meters) of torque. That’ll be the engine the 2020 Flying Spur launches with. There will be the smaller 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that will likely produce 542 hp (404 kW) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque. Also expected is a 2.9-liter V6 plug-in hybrid.

But that’s not all the Bentley news. The British automaker released a new teaser for the Flying Spur, which reveals the sedan will feature all-wheel steering. All-wheel steering is capable of steering the rear wheels in the same direction as the front during high-speed maneuvers.

That works in tandem with the all-wheel-drive system, which, for the first time, according to Bentley, can power just the rear wheels in normal driving conditions. When the system detects tire slip, it can instantly send power to the front wheels. Also new is Bentley Dynamic Ride that changes suspension stiffness to minimize body roll. All three systems are designed to provide better traction and handling.

Bentley, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, will reveal the 2020 Flying Spur June 11 at 6:00 a.m. EST (11:00 BST).

Source: Bentley, Autocar