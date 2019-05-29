It was only a matter of time...
With 630 horsepower on tap, the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S is the most powerful production model to carry the three-pointed star outside of the One hypercar. With Brabus being Brabus, we’re not at all surprised the German tuner has decided to take the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine to a whole new level. Debuting at the Top Marques Monaco tomorrow, the sinister sedan is ready to unleash an epic 789 hp – or an additional 159 ponies over the standard model from Affalterbach.
Brabus also raised the torque figure to a nicely rounded four-digit number: 1,000 Newton-meters (737 pound-feet). As a result of fiddling with the eight-cylinder engine, the beefy AMG sedan can now cover the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) journey in only 2.9 seconds or three tenths of a second quicker than the regular car. Take it to the max and an electronic top speed limiter will kick in at 196 mph (315 kph), which is the same as the factory car.
If you’re wondering how was Brabus able to unlock the extra power, the recipe was quite extensive. It included the tuner’s own larger pair of turbochargers, remapping the engine’s ECU, and doing some software wizardry.
To make it stand out from the regular GT63 S, the Bottrop-based aftermarket specialist developed several body parts finished in naked carbon and optimized them the wind tunnel for maximum aerodynamic efficiency. Goodies include a new front spoiler together with attachments for the air intakes, along with a rear diffuser housing the menacing quad tips part of the tuner’s sport exhaust system with titanium finishers.
The side profile reveals a custom set of 21-inch front and 22-inch rear wheels with a fresh 10-spoke design never seen before on any other Brabus project. A plug-and-play device for the car’s air suspension allows owners to lower the AMG by roughly 25 millimeters (nearly one inch) to lend the sedan an even more aggressive stance.
Inside, there’s a lovely combination of leather and Alcantara available in just about any color you could ever imagine. Those willing to spend more can ask Brabus to throw in some real carbon inlays or even wood accents. The showcar heading to Top Marques Monaco has received a perforated leather upholstery with white stitching and accents, plus Alcantara inserts noticeable on the side bolsters. Rounding off the tweaks are the illuminated door sills with the tuner’s logo in a color that matches the cabin’s ambient lighting, while the aluminum door pins and pedals complete the look.
You can buy the speedy Mercedes as a fully equipped car straight from Brabus or send an existing vehicle to get some or all of the improvements.
The 16th edition of Top Marques Monaco will be held starting tomorrow, May 30, until June 3. Entry for the last day will be by invitation only.
World premiere at the Top Marques Monaco 2019
BRABUS 800 based on the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+
588 kW / 800 hp, 1,000 Nm of torque, 2.9 seconds for 0 – 100 km/h, 315 km/h top speed, naked-carbon aerodynamic enhancement and new BRABUS Monoblock Z hi-tech forged wheels
Eight hundred horsepower, a peak torque of 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft), 2.9 seconds from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph). The top speed is electronically limited to 315 km/h (196 mph).
Striking looks thanks to naked-carbon aerodynamic-enhancement components with sporty styling and hi-tech forged wheels in the new BRABUS Monoblock Z "PLATINUM EDITION" ten-spoke design featuring an unusual combination of 21 and 22-inch diameter rims for the front and rear axle. The BRABUS 800 based on the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ celebrates its world premiere at the Top Marques Monaco 2019.
BRABUS (Brabus-Allee, D-46240 Bottrop, phone +49 / (0) 2041 / 777-0, fax +49 / (0) 2041 / 777 111, internet www.brabus.com) also refines the interior of the fastback coupe as a matter of course. The company upholstery shop creates exclusive BRABUS fine leather interiors in any desired color and with a host of sophisticated upholstery designs.
The four-liter twin-turbo V8 engine of the GT 63 S is uprated by the BRABUS powertrain engineers with the sophisticated BRABUS PowerXtra B40S-800 performance upgrade. The modifications to the engine hardware involve the turbocharging system: Two newly designed BRABUS high-performance turbochargers with larger compressor unit and modified core assembly with reinforced axial bearing produce a maximum boost pressure of 1.6 bar.
Recalibrating the boost-pressure control and further optimizing the power delivery without impairing the durability required reprogramming the mapping of the electronic engine control unit. To this end, BRABUS conducted extensive testing on stationary engine test benches of the latest generation. At the same time, road testing was conducted on racetracks and in traffic. The new software is introduced into the ECU by the plug-and-play BRABUS PowerXtra auxiliary control unit.
This results in an output increase by 118 kW / 161 hp (158 bhp) and a bump in torque by 100 Nm (74 lb-ft). With a new output of 588 kW / 800 hp (789 bhp) at 6,600 rpm and a peak torque of 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) at a low 3,600 rpm, the four-door coupe is one of the most powerful of its kind.
The driving performance speaks for itself: From rest, the BRABUS 800 with SPEEDSHIFT nine-speed sports transmission and 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive takes just 2.9 seconds to reach 100 km/h (62 mph). The gears can be shifted automatically or manually with the ergonomic BRABUS RACE aluminum paddle shifters on the steering wheel. The top speed is electronically limited to 315 km/h (196 mph).
Despite delivering pure high performance, BRABUS also offers durability beyond reproach on this engine. The world's largest independent automotive refinement specialist documents this with the three-year or 100,000-kilometer / 60,000-mile BRABUS Tuning Warranty® (see BRABUS Tuning Warranty Terms and Conditions, updated July 2013).
BRABUS garnishes the unique high-performance experience with an acoustic treat. The stainless sport exhaust, which is available for all GT 63 variants and optimizes the power delivery by reducing the exhaust backpressure, offers a variable exhaust note thanks to its integrated actively controlled exhaust flaps. The V8 can be operated in the decidedly subtle "Coming Home" mode or in the "Sport" position, which coaxes an extra powerful V8 sound from the engine. Thanks to its titanium/carbon tailpipes with a diameter of 90 millimeters (3.5 in), the BRABUS exhaust system is also an absolute visual delight.
The tremendous performance of the BRABUS 800 also places particular demands on the aerodynamics. That is why the BRABUS designers developed equally attractive and aerodynamically efficient naked-carbon components. They were fine-tuned in the wind tunnel and optimize the handling stability at high speeds. The precise-fit BRABUS bodywork components are available with a choice of high-gloss or matte coating.
The face of the GT is given an even more striking profile with the combination of BRABUS front spoiler and front fascia attachments for the large air intakes of the bumper. In addition, the spoiler reduces front-axle lift at high speeds, which further improves the handling stability.
The rear end of the four-door is also made even sportier: The carbon diffuser insert for the rear fascia perfectly frames the four tailpipes of the BRABUS sport exhaust, whose titanium embellishers were painted black to match the outer skin of the show car for Monaco. Naked-carbon panels at the sides of the rear bumper emphasize the striking lines of the vehicle.
Another important factor in the extravagant BRABUS look is the unusual tire/wheel combination, which the suspension engineers and test drivers of the Bottrop-based company developed specifically for the Mercedes-AMG GT 63. To emphasize the wedge shape of the four-door coupe, the front is fitted with 21-inch wheels while the rear axle sports 22-inch rims. On the BRABUS 800, which celebrates its world premiere at the Top Marques Monaco 2019, BRABUS presents its new BRABUS Monoblock Z "PLATINUM EDITION" wheel design for the very first time. The type designation "Z" stands for an innovative ten-spoke styling.
"PLATINUM EDITION” means that these new wheels are manufactured using a hi-tech forging process and consequently combine lightweight construction with maximum strength. The dimensions of the rims and tires are equally unusual: The front axle features 10.5Jx21 wheels with size 275/35 ZR 21 tires. The rear axle runs on 12Jx22 forged wheels with high-performance tires of size 335/25 ZR 22. BRABUS technology partners Continental, Pirelli and YOKOHAMA supply the optimal tires for this exceptional combination.
The attractive wheels not only benefit the looks of the BRABUS 800. This king-sized tire/wheel combination also makes the handling even more agile, an effect that can be further amplified with the BRABUS AIRMATIC SPORT Unit. This plug-and-play module is adapted to the air suspension and lowers the ride height of the four-door coupe by about 25 millimeters (1 in) in the two drive modes "Comfort“ and "Sport."
Another special area of expertise of BRABUS is exclusive interior refinement. Under the "BRABUS fine leather" label, the company upholstery shop transforms the finest leather and Alcantara into interiors that satisfy even the most individual requests of any customer. There is a virtually endless variety of available colors and upholstery designs. To complete the interior ambiance, BRABUS can fabricate precious-wood or genuine-carbon inlays in a wide range of colors and specifications.
The BRABUS 800 supercar premiering at the Top Marques Monaco 2019 is fitted with exclusive BRABUS fine leather seats covered with perforated black leather and highlighted with white leather elements. The classy interior captivates not only with its color scheme, but also with its precise white decorative topstitching. Alcantara inserts in the seat side bolsters optimize the lateral support when employing a sporty driving style.
Stainless-steel scuff plates with backlit BRABUS logo that lights up in colors matching the ambient interior lighting round off the high-class interior design. Sporty cockpit features such as BRABUS aluminum door pins and pedals complete the high-performance standard of the BRABUS supercar.
The BRABUS 800 can be ordered as a complete car. Alternatively, BRABUS converts any current Mercedes GT 63 S 4MATIC+ to this performance level all at once or in stages.
Fuel economy, CO2 emissions and efficiency class:
BRABUS 800 based on the GT 63 S 4MATIC+: city 15.2 l/100 km, highway 8.9 l/100 km, combined: 11.3 l/100 km. Combined CO2 emissions: 257 g/km, efficiency class F.