World premiere at the Top Marques Monaco 2019

BRABUS 800 based on the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+

588 kW / 800 hp, 1,000 Nm of torque, 2.9 seconds for 0 – 100 km/h, 315 km/h top speed, naked-carbon aerodynamic enhancement and new BRABUS Monoblock Z hi-tech forged wheels

Eight hundred horsepower, a peak torque of 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft), 2.9 seconds from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph). The top speed is electronically limited to 315 km/h (196 mph).

Striking looks thanks to naked-carbon aerodynamic-enhancement components with sporty styling and hi-tech forged wheels in the new BRABUS Monoblock Z "PLATINUM EDITION" ten-spoke design featuring an unusual combination of 21 and 22-inch diameter rims for the front and rear axle. The BRABUS 800 based on the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ celebrates its world premiere at the Top Marques Monaco 2019.

BRABUS (Brabus-Allee, D-46240 Bottrop, phone +49 / (0) 2041 / 777-0, fax +49 / (0) 2041 / 777 111, internet www.brabus.com) also refines the interior of the fastback coupe as a matter of course. The company upholstery shop creates exclusive BRABUS fine leather interiors in any desired color and with a host of sophisticated upholstery designs.

The four-liter twin-turbo V8 engine of the GT 63 S is uprated by the BRABUS powertrain engineers with the sophisticated BRABUS PowerXtra B40S-800 performance upgrade. The modifications to the engine hardware involve the turbocharging system: Two newly designed BRABUS high-performance turbochargers with larger compressor unit and modified core assembly with reinforced axial bearing produce a maximum boost pressure of 1.6 bar.

Recalibrating the boost-pressure control and further optimizing the power delivery without impairing the durability required reprogramming the mapping of the electronic engine control unit. To this end, BRABUS conducted extensive testing on stationary engine test benches of the latest generation. At the same time, road testing was conducted on racetracks and in traffic. The new software is introduced into the ECU by the plug-and-play BRABUS PowerXtra auxiliary control unit.

This results in an output increase by 118 kW / 161 hp (158 bhp) and a bump in torque by 100 Nm (74 lb-ft). With a new output of 588 kW / 800 hp (789 bhp) at 6,600 rpm and a peak torque of 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) at a low 3,600 rpm, the four-door coupe is one of the most powerful of its kind.

The driving performance speaks for itself: From rest, the BRABUS 800 with SPEEDSHIFT nine-speed sports transmission and 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive takes just 2.9 seconds to reach 100 km/h (62 mph). The gears can be shifted automatically or manually with the ergonomic BRABUS RACE aluminum paddle shifters on the steering wheel. The top speed is electronically limited to 315 km/h (196 mph).

Despite delivering pure high performance, BRABUS also offers durability beyond reproach on this engine. The world's largest independent automotive refinement specialist documents this with the three-year or 100,000-kilometer / 60,000-mile BRABUS Tuning Warranty® (see BRABUS Tuning Warranty Terms and Conditions, updated July 2013).

BRABUS garnishes the unique high-performance experience with an acoustic treat. The stainless sport exhaust, which is available for all GT 63 variants and optimizes the power delivery by reducing the exhaust backpressure, offers a variable exhaust note thanks to its integrated actively controlled exhaust flaps. The V8 can be operated in the decidedly subtle "Coming Home" mode or in the "Sport" position, which coaxes an extra powerful V8 sound from the engine. Thanks to its titanium/carbon tailpipes with a diameter of 90 millimeters (3.5 in), the BRABUS exhaust system is also an absolute visual delight.

The tremendous performance of the BRABUS 800 also places particular demands on the aerodynamics. That is why the BRABUS designers developed equally attractive and aerodynamically efficient naked-carbon components. They were fine-tuned in the wind tunnel and optimize the handling stability at high speeds. The precise-fit BRABUS bodywork components are available with a choice of high-gloss or matte coating.

The face of the GT is given an even more striking profile with the combination of BRABUS front spoiler and front fascia attachments for the large air intakes of the bumper. In addition, the spoiler reduces front-axle lift at high speeds, which further improves the handling stability.

The rear end of the four-door is also made even sportier: The carbon diffuser insert for the rear fascia perfectly frames the four tailpipes of the BRABUS sport exhaust, whose titanium embellishers were painted black to match the outer skin of the show car for Monaco. Naked-carbon panels at the sides of the rear bumper emphasize the striking lines of the vehicle.

Another important factor in the extravagant BRABUS look is the unusual tire/wheel combination, which the suspension engineers and test drivers of the Bottrop-based company developed specifically for the Mercedes-AMG GT 63. To emphasize the wedge shape of the four-door coupe, the front is fitted with 21-inch wheels while the rear axle sports 22-inch rims. On the BRABUS 800, which celebrates its world premiere at the Top Marques Monaco 2019, BRABUS presents its new BRABUS Monoblock Z "PLATINUM EDITION" wheel design for the very first time. The type designation "Z" stands for an innovative ten-spoke styling.

"PLATINUM EDITION” means that these new wheels are manufactured using a hi-tech forging process and consequently combine lightweight construction with maximum strength. The dimensions of the rims and tires are equally unusual: The front axle features 10.5Jx21 wheels with size 275/35 ZR 21 tires. The rear axle runs on 12Jx22 forged wheels with high-performance tires of size 335/25 ZR 22. BRABUS technology partners Continental, Pirelli and YOKOHAMA supply the optimal tires for this exceptional combination.

The attractive wheels not only benefit the looks of the BRABUS 800. This king-sized tire/wheel combination also makes the handling even more agile, an effect that can be further amplified with the BRABUS AIRMATIC SPORT Unit. This plug-and-play module is adapted to the air suspension and lowers the ride height of the four-door coupe by about 25 millimeters (1 in) in the two drive modes "Comfort“ and "Sport."

Another special area of expertise of BRABUS is exclusive interior refinement. Under the "BRABUS fine leather" label, the company upholstery shop transforms the finest leather and Alcantara into interiors that satisfy even the most individual requests of any customer. There is a virtually endless variety of available colors and upholstery designs. To complete the interior ambiance, BRABUS can fabricate precious-wood or genuine-carbon inlays in a wide range of colors and specifications.

The BRABUS 800 supercar premiering at the Top Marques Monaco 2019 is fitted with exclusive BRABUS fine leather seats covered with perforated black leather and highlighted with white leather elements. The classy interior captivates not only with its color scheme, but also with its precise white decorative topstitching. Alcantara inserts in the seat side bolsters optimize the lateral support when employing a sporty driving style.

Stainless-steel scuff plates with backlit BRABUS logo that lights up in colors matching the ambient interior lighting round off the high-class interior design. Sporty cockpit features such as BRABUS aluminum door pins and pedals complete the high-performance standard of the BRABUS supercar.

The BRABUS 800 can be ordered as a complete car. Alternatively, BRABUS converts any current Mercedes GT 63 S 4MATIC+ to this performance level all at once or in stages.

