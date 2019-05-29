VW apprentices are at it again – this time working on a GTI hatch and an R wagon.
Volkswagen had an important debut at the 2018 Wörthersee where it brought the high-powered Golf GTI TCR concept that went on to become a production model a few months ago. A year before, the up! GTI concept premiered at the event, and that one too went on to become a road-going car available at a VW dealer across Europe. This year? It looks like VW isn’t planning any debuts, but the company’s apprentices will be there to showcase two one-offs, one more desirable than the other.
Built by a Wolfsburg team of apprentices, the Golf GTI Aurora dials the hot hatch up a notch with an upgraded 2.0-liter gasoline engine producing a whopping 380 horsepower (279 kilowatts) channeled to the front axle through a seven-speed DSG. The one-off car is painted in an Audi-esque Nardo Gray combined with a black finish at the back and spruced up with Mint Green accents. Interestingly, the newly gained body kit was actually painted by hand.
Aside from the new look and the beefier TSI engine, the Golf GTI Aurora has a powerful 3,500-watt sound system as you’d expect from a car attending Wörthersee. Images of the interior are not available at this point, but VW says the apprentices removed the rear bench and modified the center console to accommodate new screens showing engine and car data. In addition, a tablet on the passenger side provides access to this info and the sound system.
The other car is a forbidden fruit for those of you reading Motor1.com from the United States. We’re talking about the Golf R Estate that has been around in Europe for many years. This is no ordinary version of the high-powered, all-wheel-drive wagon as apprentices from VW Saxony pushed the engine’s output to 400 HP (295 kW) to match the Golf R400 that never was. This one too has a seven-speed DSG, but linked to an AWD system.
It goes by the full name of VW Golf Estate R 4MOTION FighteR and is 6 centimeters (2.36 inches) wider than the standard model thanks to a more aggressive body kit. It has extra lights on the roof where they’ve also fitted a 360-degree camera that was put to good use in a hot lap around the Sachsenring track.
The speedy wagon also uses a Nardo Gray paint, but combined with Crystal Silver along with Piano Black and Misano Red accents. Rounding off the changes on the outside are the strobe lights mounted in the grille, while on the inside there’s a full leather look with Alcantara even inside the cargo area. Of course, a custom sound system has also been fitted.
The 38th GTI gathering in the lakeside town of Reifnitz in Austria starts off today.
Double debut at the GTI gathering: Apprentices from Wolfsburg and Zwickau present self-developed Golf showcars Aurora and FighteR
Double the pleasure at Wörthersee! The 29th of May is the big day for two teams of apprentices at Volkswagen. At the 38th GTI gathering, they will be presenting the showcars they developed and built themselves for the first time to tens of thousands of automobile fans attending the legendary event in 2019. The spotlight will be on the Golf GTI Aurora from Wolfsburg and the Golf Estate FighteR from Zwickau – and both Volkswagens will absolutely delight the fans.
- Wolfsburg team present the Golf GTI Aurora1 with 279 kW (380 hp
- Apprentices from Saxony debut with the Golf Estate FighteR1, boasting 295 kW (400 hp), 7G DSG and 4motion
Fast, loud, spectacular and digital: With the Golf Estate FighteR and the Golf GTI Aurora the apprentices not only demonstrate their skills and their love for details – they also demonstrate that they are not afraid of challenges.
First premiere: Golf GTI Aurora from Wolfsburg
“The Wörthersee 2019 apprentice team equipped the Golf GTI Aurora with state-of-the-art technology,” says Christoph Görtz, Director of Vocational Training at the Wolfsburg location. Additional displays in the center console show the driver engine and vehicle data, which is particularly useful on racetracks. The front passenger can follow everything at the same time on a tablet device, which they can also use to control the 3,500 watt sound system.
The Golf GTI Aurora was created with the aid of several digital technologies. The apprentices first created the exterior and interior designs on the computer, with the details of the two-seater’s sound and multimedia tailgate package posing particular challenges. The apprentices therefore initially designed the rear side cladding and the mounts for the speakers and subwoofer on CAD computers.
“By taking part in the Golf GTI Wörthersee project, our apprentices gain wide-ranging and indeed interdisciplinary technical experience for their later careers,” says Christoph Görtz. “The integration of complex digital applications in the vehicle is of utmost importance, as are keeping to a schedule and maintaining quality standards, coordinating with the specialists involved, presenting their results and finding creative solutions to technical challenges.” The 12th vehicle in this project series brings a host of fresh ideas to Wörthersee.
The Golf GTI Aurora is powered by a 2.0-liter gasoline engine with an output of 279 kW (380 hp) and a 7-speed direct shift gearbox. The GTI one-off is painted in the colors Nardo Gray (LY7C) and Deep Black Pearl Effect (in the rear) (LC9X), as well as the one-off accent color Mint Green. The bodykit with rear diffuser and all the decorative elements were painted by hand.
The Wolfsburg team under project manager Holger Schülke (by vocational training occupation):
Automotive mechatronics technicians: Team spokesperson Lorenzo Canu (22), Luca-Fabiano Lesse (22), Claudio Lindner (22), Patrick Marten (21); Automotive paint technicians: Kevin Behnsen (20), Kira Stöhr (19); Automotive interior designers: Estelle Fassonge (20), Lea Radmann (20); Process technician for plastic and rubber technology: Betty Zimberg (19); Technical product designer: Henri Vespermann (21); Technical modeler: Daniel Butz (22); Electronics technicians for automation technology: Jonas Schatz (19), Maximilian Neubauer (24), Jakob Piontek (20), Jasper Sünnemann (19); Media designer: Patrick Münchberg (20); Office management assistants: Dominik Metzig (20), Nicolas Hesse (19).
Second premiere: Golf Estate R 4MOTION FighteR from Zwickau
Powerful and broad-shouldered! Thirteen young apprentices from Volkswagen Saxony unveiled the Golf Estate R FighteR. This showcar with all-wheel drive is powered by a 295-kW (400-hp) TSI engine with 7-speed direct shift gearbox – and this power (100 hp more than the series vehicle Golf R Estate2) is instantly visible on the FighteR thanks to its broad-shouldered body design on the front fenders and rear wheel wells. A full three centimeters wider after the modification – on each side!
The FighteR was built by apprentices at the automotive plant in Zwickau, the engine works in Chemnitz and the Gläserne Manufaktur in Dresden. Together they created a Wörthersee showcar that – thanks to a rooftop light system and front strobe lights in the grill – will be used as the safety car at racing events on the Sachsenring.The one-off has a glossy paint job in the base colors Crystal Silver and Nardo Gray; design colors are Misano Red and Piano Black.
The technological focal point is a 360° camera installed on the roof of the FighteR. Ahead of the event, it was used to record a scorching lap on the Sachsenring, which can be viewed during the GTI gathering at Wörthersee in the vehicle – with the integrated VR glasses.
The interior was also completely customized by the apprentices. The full leather interior with Alcantara extends all the way to the luggage compartment and is adorned by red decorative stitching and Alcantara inlays in the door panels and bucket seats. The auditory highlight is a sound system that has been custom-built for this one-off.
The Zwickau team under Claudia Kittler (by vocational training occupation): Design technicians:
Christian Teufl (22,) Laura Fallgatter (21); Electronics technicians for automation technology: Alec Hoppe (20), Maximilian Vogel (21); Process technicians for coating technology: Marleen Krupp (19), Aileen Langhof (19), Lena Schuster (20); Automotive paint technician: Tobias Poller (19); Automotive technicians: Nico Schille (22), Niclas Hauffe (18), Sebastian Vehlow (22); Industrial technician: Julian Winter (18); Mechatronics technician: Tom Ludewig (19).