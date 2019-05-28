The grille is bigger and the chin is squarer, but it's the same X1 underneath.
We first caught BMW testing its facelifted small “Sports Activity Vehicle” last summer, and now all is revealed. Fresh with the unveiling of the all-new 1 Series entry-level hatchback, the mid-cycle refresh for Munich’s entry-level SUV delivers retouched front and rear exterior components that follow BMW’s current design language. Modest interior updates complement the changes outside, with an array of new color options rounding out the refresh.
Interesting X1 Articles:
Starting with the outside, it should come as no surprise that the 2020 BMW X1 gets a larger kidney grille. Similar to the new 1 Series, the updated grille now meets in the middle, and it’s flanked by redesigned headlights with optional LED units available. Further down, the X1 gets a chiseled chin similar to the larger X5 and X7, ditching the round driving lamps for horizontal units integrated into the corner vents.
At the rear, redesigned L-shaped taillights hold station on the liftgate with the lower fascia virtually unchanged, save for exhaust outlets that are slightly larger. M Sport models get a fresh aero package that includes a diffuser, long with side skirts, wheel arch trim, and extra aggression in the front bumper. Additionally, new Y-spoke wheels in either 18- or 19-inch flavor jazz up the X1, and BMW adds three new colors – Storm Bay metallic, Jucaro Beige, and Misano Blue metallic.
Moving inside the 2020 X1 you’ll find familiar accommodations with a couple of notable exceptions. A new electronic gear selector switch literally stands out in the center console. A closer look at the instrument panel and floor mats reveals contrast stitching, while the optional Dakota leather interior includes color matching on the lower dashboard and door handle surfaces. Higher up, a new 8.8-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system is optional. A nifty two-tone X1 welcome projection also lights up when the driver door opens.
Other Small Bimmers To Consider:
Under the hood, you’ll find the same powertrain used in the outgoing X1. The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-pot creates 228 horsepower (170 kilowatts) that can drive either the front wheels or all four through an eight-speed automatic. It’s the only powertrain offered for U.S.-market models, either in sDr28i trim (FWD) or xDr28i (AWD).
BMW will release pricing for the 2020 X1 closer to the SUV’s on-sale date. As of now, that’s expected late this year in the United States.
Source: BMW
The 2020 BMW X1 Sports Activity Vehicle
• Update to BMW’s popular compact Sports Activity Vehicle.
• New exterior styling, colors and wheel designs.
• New interior enhancements for improved comfort and quality.
• Global production to begin July 2019. U.S. arrival expected late 2019.
• Pricing to be announced closer to on sale date.
Woodcliff Lake, NJ – May 28, 2019…Today, BMW announces the updated 2020 X1 Sports Activity Vehicle. Since its introduction in 2015, the X1 has gone on to become BMW’s best-selling X vehicle worldwide. In the U.S., the X1 is the third most popular X model, behind the X3 and X5.
The updated X1, available in front-wheel drive X1 sDr28i and all-wheel drive X1 xDr28i versions offers one of the roomiest cabins in its class combined with the technology, performance, comfort and agility attributes which make up the heart of all the models in BMW’s Sports Activity Vehicle line.
New exterior features
The latest version of the BMW X1 SAV receives more modern, updated exterior styling to reflect the design details found in its newer, larger siblings, such as the X3, X5 and X7. New, optional, LED headlights with hexagonal iconography are complemented by new LED fog
lights. The BMW kidney grills feature a new, sculptured design with larger openings for improved airflow. Changes to the front and rear bumper design are highlighted by sharper lines and larger openings with integrated LED fog lights and give the 2020 BMW X1 its more modern look.
Towards the rear of the vehicle, new tinted LED taillights with L-shaped light bars accentuate the wider appearance of the exterior. The tailpipes have grown by 20mm, now 90mm in diameter.
The M Sport line features a new, redesigned and more aggressive aerodynamics package including a new front bumper, side skirts, wheel arch trim, and rear diffuser in body color.
New interior features
When opening the front door, the driver is greeted by a new two-tone LED “X1” welcome projection. Inside the cabin, the driver and passengers are able to interface with the 2020 BMW X1 via either the standard 6.5 inch central control display screen with iDrive 6, Navigation and Apple CarPlay Compatibility or the new optional 8.8 inch screen with upgraded navigation.
The instrument panel and floor mats features new, decorative contrast stitching while choosing the optional Dakota leather interior adds color-matched lower dashboard and door handles surfaces.
A new electronic gear selector switch connects to an updated version of the 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission.
New colors
Three new metallic colors have been added to the options list: Storm Bay metallic, Jucaro Beige and Misano Blue metallic. Estoril Blue has been removed.
Standard, non-metallic carryover colors include Alpine White and Jet Black. Carryover optional metallic paints include Black Sapphire Metallic, Glacier Silver Metallic, Mineral White Metallic, Mineral Grey Metallic, 3 Sparkling Brown Metallic, Dark Olive Metallic, Mediterranean Blue Metallic and Sunset Orange Metallic.
Power and performance
The 2020 BMW X1 is powered by the 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine (SULEV rated) from BMW’s family of modular engines. Power output is 228 hp @ 5,000 – 6,000 rpm and 258 lb-ft of torque @ 1,450 - 4,500 rpm. Full torque is available in the low and mid-range, where the majority of daily driving takes place, allowing for quick and immediate acceleration when needed. Acceleration from 0 – 60 mph is accomplished in 6.3 seconds for the all-wheel drive X1 xDr28i and 6.6 seconds for the X1 sDr28i.
The 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission in the 2020 BMW X1 features revised gear ratios for improved performance and offers fast and almost imperceptible shifts, improving comfort for the driver and passengers. A Sport Automatic transmission and steering wheel mounted shift paddles are included when the optional M Sport line is selected.
The BMW xDrive system, available on the X1 xDr28i, works with the DSC Dynamic Stability Control system to transfer power to the rear wheels when it is needed, to reduce understeer in turns, improve traction when going uphill, on slippery surfaces and during more spirited driving.
Wheels and Tires
New design 18 inch Y-spoke bi-color and black wheels replace the previous Y-spoke wheel design. A new 19 inch M Double-spoke wheel replaces an outgoing 19 inch Y-spoke wheel design.
Standard equipment on the 2020 BMW X1 includes 18 inch Y-Spoke bi-color wheels with 225/50R18 all-season run-flat tires. 18 inch Double-Spoke Jet Black wheels are available as a no-cost option. 19 inch Y-Spoke wheels with 225/45R19 performance run-flat tires are a stand-alone option.
18 inch M Double-spoke bi-color wheels with either all-season run flat or non-run-flat tires are standard when selecting M Sport Line. Additionally, M Sport vehicles can be upgraded with 19 inch M Double-spoke bi-color wheels with 225/45R19 performance run-flat tires.
Standard and optional equipment
Standard equipment includes:
• 18 inch wheels with 225/50R18 all-season run-flat tires
• 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission
• Power tailgate
• Rear view camera
• Park Distance Control
• SensaTec interior upholstery
• Sport leather steering wheel
• Power Front Seats
• Active Driving Assistant including Lane Departure Warning, Pedestrian Warning with braking, Frontal Collision Warning, City Collision Mitigation with braking. Speed Limit Information and Automatic High Beams.
• Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information
• ConnectedDrive and Remote Services
• iDrive 6 with 6.5 inch screen and Navigation
• Apple Car-Play Compatibility
Selected stand-alone options include:
• Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go
• Metallic Paint
• Dakota Leather upholstery
• Space saver spare
• Sport seats
• Sliding and Reclining rear seat adjustment
• LED Headlights with Cornering Lights
• Parking Assistant
• Harman-Kardon Premium Sound System
• Wireless Charging
• Heated Front Seats and Steering Wheel
Optional Packages include:
• Convenience Package – Power-Folding Mirrors, Universal garage-door opener, Comfort Access keyless entry, Panoramic moonroof, Auto-dimming interior and exterior mirrors, Lumbar support, Ambient Lighting, LED Fog Lights and SiriusXM Satellite Radio with 1 year All Access subscription.
• Premium Package – Convenience Package plus Heated Steering Wheel, Heated front seats, LED Headlights with Cornering lights, Head-up Display and Navigation with 8.8 inch screen.
• M Sport Package – choice of 18” wheels with run-flat or non-runflat all-season tires or 19” wheels with performance run-flat tires. Sport Automatic transmission, new M Sport exterior styling, Shadowline exterior trim, Sport seats, choice of Aluminum Hexagon Trim with Estoril Blue matt highlights or Fine Wood Fineline Trim with Pearl Chrome Accent, M Steering wheel, choice of standard or M sport suspension.
• Luxury Package – Dakota Leather, choice of Fine-wood Oak Grain Trim with Pearl Chrome Accent or Fine Wood Fineline Trim with Pearl Chrome Accent or Brushed Aluminum Trim with Pearl Chrome Accent.
Specifications
2020 BMW X1
X1 sDr28i
X1 xDr28i
Seats
--
5
5
Number of Doors
--
5
5
Drive type
--
FWD
AWD
Length
inches
175.5
175.5
Width
inches
71.7
71.7
Width including mirrors
inches
81.1
81.1
Height
inches
62.9
62.9
Wheelbase
inches
105.1
105.1
Ground clearance
inches
7.2
7.2
Turning radius
feet
18.7
18.7
Shoulder width front
inches
55.6
55.6
Shoulder room 2nd row
inches
55.2
55.2
Legroom front
inches
40.4
40.4
Legroom 2nd row
inches
37.0
37.0
Headroom front
inches
41.9
41.9
Headroom 2nd row
inches
39.4
39.4
Trunk volume
ft³
27.1 – 58.7
27.1 – 58.7
Fuel Tank capacity
gallons
16.1
16.1
Curb weight
lbs.
3,554
3,713 (3,697)
Gross vehicle weight
lbs.
4,575
4,729
Payload
lbs.
899
899
Engine type
--
B46A20O1
B46A20O1
Induction
Turbocharged
Turbocharged
Cylinders
--
4
4
Valves per cylinder
--
4
4
Stroke
mm
94.6
94.6
Bore
mm
82.0
82.0
Displacement
cm³
1,998
1,998
- more -
- 7 -
Compression rate
:1
10.2
10.2
Engine power
hp
228
228
at rpm
1/min
5,000 – 6,000
5,000 – 6,000
Engine torque
ft. lbs.
258
258
at rpm
1/min
1,450 – 4,500
1,450 – 4,500
Fuel type
--
gasoline
gasoline
Recommended Fuel
--
premium
premium
Engine oil capacity
quarts
5.5
5.5
Output per liter
hp/liter
114.1
114.1
Transmission type
--
GA8Y45EW
GA8Y45EW
Transmission type
--
automatic
automatic
Gear ratios 1st gear
--
5.52
5.52
2nd
--
3.18
3.18
3rd
--
2.05
2.05
4th
--
1.49
1.49
5th
--
1.24
1.24
6th
--
1.00
1.00
7th
--
0.80
0.80
8th
--
0.67
0.67
Reverse gear
--
4.22
4.22
Final drive ratio
--
3.20
3.20
Power-steering type
--
EPS
EPS
Steering ratio
:1
15.9
15.9
Tires, standard front and rear
225/50R18
225/50R18
Wheels, standard front & rear
inches
7.5 x 18
7.5 x 18
Tires, optional front and rear
225/45R19
225/45R19
Wheels, optional front & rear
inches
8.0 x 19
8.0 x 19
Track, front
inches
61.5
61.5
Rear, track
inches
61.6
61.6
Cx
--
0.32
0.32