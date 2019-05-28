You've read the headline. You've probably already watched the video, too. So, is it any surprise someone has transplanted a Hellcat engine into a Jeep Gladiator? It shouldn't be. The team behind this monstrous build—America's Most Wanted 4X4 in Michigan—built another Hellcat-powered Gladiator called the Codex, which debuted at Overland Expo West. That truck cut 20 inches from the frame, making it into a high-powered, two-door overlanding extraordinaire. Now, the company is showing off a four-door Gladiator with the same potent powertrain, and the results are smoky.

The four-door Gladiator America's Most Wanted 4X4 showed off in the video above is a Rubicon trim. That means it's packed with all the off-road, four-wheel goodies one would want. The fact the large 6.7-liter supercharged engine fits in an engine bay that once fit a measly 3.6-liter V6 is astonishing. However, even Jeep hinted at a Hellcat-powered earlier this year during the annual Easter Jeep Safari event in Moab.

While there aren't many details about the 707-horsepower Gladiator from the aftermarket company, what we do is that it sounds better than the six-cylinder version, and it's powerful enough to turn rubber into smoke with ease. The video starts halfway through a potential misdemeanor with the tires already issuing its own Ozone Action Day alert ahead of the smoke show to come. Sadly, the video is short; however, it is gratifying to see the mid-size pickup truck sporting the potent V8 engine.

We can keep our fingers crossed Jeep will offer such a combination in the future. The truck just went on sale earlier this year, and, considering how well trucks overall are selling, a high-powered performance Gladiator could do remarkably well in sales, which would be great for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' bottom line.

Source: America's Most Wanted 4X4 Facebook via The Drive