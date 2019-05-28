At $24,895 to start, this compact crossover won’t cost an arm and a leg.

The Ford Escape has always been a relatively affordable option in its class. At $24,105 (before destination charges), the outgoing 2019 model undercut alternatives like the 2019 Toyota RAV4 ($25,500), 2019 Honda CR-V ($24,350), and others. But while the 2020 model sees a modest increase – moving into the middle of the pack in terms of pricing – its $24,885 asking price won't break the bank.

From 2019 to 2020, the Ford Escape gets a $780 increase, according to CarsDirect. Considering all that's offered on the updated version – fresh styling, a new platform, and more tech – it isn't considerably damning. While it may no longer be one of the most affordable options in its class, it is the newest, and still competitively priced in comparison:

Model Price
2019 Hyundai Tucson $23,200
2020 Kia Sportage $23,990
2019 Honda CR-V $24,350
2020 Ford Escape $24,885
2019 Chevrolet Equinox $24,995
2019 Nissan Rogue $25,020
2019 Toyota RAV4 $25,500
2019 Jeep Cherokee $26,990

But things get expensive (as they do) when moving up the model range. While the base S model starts at just $24,885, the SE Sport – which gets the 2.5-liter hybrid engine, producing 198 horsepower – starts at $28,255. The Titanium model starts at $33,400, and the all-wheel-drive EcoBoost model costs $36,905. All these prices come before the $1,095 destination fee.

With $1,195 options like the new Titanium Premium Package, which adds features like a head-up display and a panoramic roof, a fully loaded Escape could cost nearly $40,000. Don't be shocked, though – even a fully loaded RAV4 costs nearly $40,000 these days.

What About An Off-Road Escape?

ford escape raptor render Would A Ford Escape Raptor Be Crazy Enough To Work?
ford escape off road baby bronco Ford Preparing Escape Off-Road Version; Likely Baby Bronco

At any rate, the all-new Ford Escape goes on sale this fall. The plug-in hybrid-powered model, ripe with a 14.4-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack and approximately 30 miles of all-electric range, won't go on sale until 2020. No word on pricing for the plug-in model just yet.

Source: CarsDirect

Gallery: 2020 Ford Escape / Kuga

2020 Ford Escape
59 Photos
2020 Ford Escape 2020 Ford Escape 2019 Ford Kuga 2020 Ford Escape 2020 Ford Escape 2020 Ford Escape 2019 Ford Kuga

Ford Escape

Ford Escape
Explore Reviews

More photos

2020 Ford Escape
2020 Ford Escape
2019 Ford Escape SE: Pros And Cons
2019 Ford Escape SE: Pros And Cons
2020 Ford Escape (CN Spec)
2020 Ford Escape (CN Spec)
2020 Ford Escape
2020 Ford Escape
2020 Ford Escape: See The Changes
2020 Ford Escape: See The Changes
2020 Ford Escape Spy Photos
2020 Ford Escape Spy Photos