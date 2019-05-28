Earlier this year, Ford introduced the Mustang 2.3L High Performance Package. No, the name doesn't roll off the tongue, but there are still rumors the Dearborn-based automaker could reintroduce the SVO nameplate. However, we digress. The latest from CarsDirect.com shows just how much the 2020 Ford Mustang 2.3L High Performance Package will cost—and it's not cheap. The package is $4,995, bringing the starting price to $32,760, which includes the destination charge.

With the extra $5,000 the Mustang receives 20 more horsepower—now with 330—without more torque, which remains unchanged at 350 pound-feet (475 Newton-meters) of torque. Thankfully, that's not all for the price. The High Performance Package also adds upgraded aerodynamics and suspension (from the Mustang GT), and a tuned quad-tip exhaust.

Ford claims the upgraded EcoBoost Mustang will run from zero to 60 miles per hour in the mid-four-second range. That's not much power for the money; however, Ford said back in April the upgraded Mustang features a broader torque curve that's 40 percent wider compared to the curve of the standard EcoBoost engine.

There's also a new optional Handling Package that increases the price by another $1,995; however, that option has a prerequisite—the $2,000 Equipment Group 101A package. The handling pack, an exclusive for EcoBoost Mustangs with the High Performance pack, adds 19-inch aluminum wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero summer tires, the MagneRide damping system, and a rear sway bar. With all available options, the High Performance EcoBoost Mustang tips the financial scales at $36,755, which is $30 more than the 460-horsepower 2020 Mustang GT, according to the publication.

With the addition of the Mustang 2.3L High Performance Package, picking the right Mustang for you has become a tad more complicated. The $32,760 price tag is within a stone's throw of the entry-level Mustang GT, and it'd be difficult not to spend a few more dollars for the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 and its 460 horsepower. We'll leave those challenging decisions to you.

