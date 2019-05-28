It comes with a shower and a tent, so what more could you want?

The Nissan NV is a workhorse, capable of hauling cargo and people, depending on the configuration. However, the possibilities don’t end there. In the video above, TFLoffroad gets behind the wheel of a heavily modified NV that would prefer to hit the dusty off-road trails of America’s backyard. The lifted Nissan NV TFLoffroad tested cost $83,000, and you can buy it from dealerships in Salt Lake City, but it’s an extreme case of its overlanding potential.

Gone is the NV’s rear-wheel-drive setup, which is replaced with the four-wheel-drive system from the Nissan Titan, including the transfer case. A six-inch suspension lift and 35-inch Nitto tires give the NV a proper off-road ride height; however, it’s the other assortment of accessories that give the off-road ready Nissan it’s rough and tough appearance.

An Avatar front bumper is winch ready with the custom roof rack carrying a 23Zero rooftop tent. Other upgrades include the Road Shower 4 for bathing on the go, a Lifetime cooler, gas and water cans, a high-lift jack, rugged side steps, and a ladder on the rear barn door to reach the roof.

Under the hood is Nissan’s 5.6-liter V8 that’s similar to the engine from the Titan; however, it’s detuned in the NV, making 375 horsepower and 387 pound-feet (524 Newton-meters) of torque. It pairs with a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

Inside, the off-road NV is everything you’d expect from a Nissan van. The only difference is the Titan-sourced four-wheel-drive switch on the dashboard. TFLoffroad tested a passenger version of the NV, meaning the inside offers leather seats. However, you could get the cargo version, which would eliminate the seats while saving money. It would open up a whole slew of off-road possibilities with the newly available space.

