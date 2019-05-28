A new Genesis G80 sedan is coming – finally. Only, it won't have the V8 from the current model. Instead, the new G80 will probably have a Lambda V6 at the top of the range. In any case, we expect the new iteration to be a serious visual upgrade from the original, and with spy photos already on the web, one publication has imagined the new G80 in full.

The site Kolesa.ru visualized the all-new Genesis G80 using photoshop. In these two renderings, we see a dramatically different product than what's currently available. Up front, the concept swaps the traditional headlight fixture for dual LED light bars instead. It also gets the GV80 concept-inspired triangular grille (similar to what we've seen in spy photos), and a lower grille that looks ripped from the spy shots.

Things are a bit different out back. A dual light fixture ripped from the front fascia carries over here, as does a subtle lip spoiler and dual exhaust tips. Considering the prototypes haven't exposed their rear (yet), we take this design direction with a grain of salt. Look to the new G90, and its longer, more distinguished light bar for inspiration instead.

As confirmed by Genesis CEO Manfred Fitzgerald, the new Genesis G80 will debut in September “in Korea and subsequently on global markets,” the CEO notes. "With that car, you will see the next evolution of our design language," Fitzgerald added in an interview with Car and Driver.

When it debuts, the next-gen G80 sedan should have the same 3.8-liter V6 and twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6. Rumors point to a hybrid variant also joining the range. We'll know for sure when the cover comes off in just a few months.

Source: Kolesa.ru