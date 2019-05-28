Hide press release Show press release

NOVITEC N-LARGO

Spectacular widebody version, hi-tech forged wheels and

618 kW / 840 hp plus a top speed of 345 km/h

for the Ferrari 812 Superfast

NOVITEC N-LARGO. Under this label, NOVITEC develops and produces spectacular widebody versions for the world's most thrilling supercars. The latest creation of the German refinement specialist is the elaborate N-LARGO bodywork modification for the Ferrari 812 Superfast.

The carbon outfit not only adds 14 centimeters to the width of the Italian sports car, but also captivates with its aerodynamic efficiency. The larger fender wells offer space for NOVITEC NF 10 NL hi-tech forged wheels, which thanks to their different diameters of 21 and 22 inches on the front and rear axle emphasize the wedge shape of the powerful sports car.

Further features include a revised suspension with Front Lift system and a performance upgrade for the V12 to 618 kW / 840 hp, which slings the exclusive two-seater from rest to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds while raising the top speed to 345 km/h.

NOVITEC will also tailor the cockpit in every detail to the N-LARGO owner's preferences upon request.

211 centimeters: With this lofty dimension, the NOVITEC N-LARGO widebody version, realized in cooperation with designer Vittorio Strosek, surpasses its starting basis at the rear axle by exactly 14 centimeters. To this end, the company sculpted thrillingly swept fender flares seamlessly mounted to the production bodywork. The larger fender wells then offer space for the NF 10 NL wheels developed specifically for the NOVITEC N-LARGO in cooperation with American wheel manufacturer Vossen. They captivate not only with their hi-tech forging technology, which offers the perfect combination of lightweight construction and maximum strength: The widebody version permitted designing an extremely concave wheel spider with five filigree double-spokes. The rims of size 12.5Jx22 carry Pirelli P Zero high-performance tires of size 335/25 ZR 22.

A striking hourglass shape is achieved in connection with the front N-LARGO fenders, which like the rear fenders are aerodynamically inspired by the current Formula 1 racecars. Vertical bargeboards were positioned aft of the front as well as ahead of the rear fender wells to purposefully route the airflow to the rear. The wider front fenders, which replace the production components, add seven centimeters to the width of the vehicle at the front axle. To achieve a pronounced wedge-shaped appearance, size 10Jx21 wheels with likewise concave shaped wheel spiders were designed specifically for this powerful sports car. NOVITEC chose tires of size 275/30 ZR 21 as the perfect solution.

Strikingly styled naked-carbon rocker panels, available with a choice of matte or high-gloss finish, ensure the air flows between the N-LARGO fenders at the front and rear axle without turbulences.

The fasciae and spoilers of the NOVITEC special model play a key role in the aerodynamics and looks of the vehicle, of course. Front and rear fascia, which replace the production bumpers, were re-sculpted not only to fit the fender flares.

The front fascia and the naked-carbon central front spoiler are shaped to lend the two-seater a markedly aggressive front view. What is more: The shape optimized in the wind tunnel reduces aerodynamic lift, which further elevates the handling stability.

The hood is given an even more striking appearance with the N-LARGO surrounds for the air vents on the left and right. More detail work to the vehicle body was done with carbon moldings for the side mirrors.

The combination of diffuser and N-LARGO fascia is not the only thing that catches the observer's eye at the rear of the vehicle. The large rear wing, whose airflow is further optimized with carbon separation edges on the side flare vents, generates additional aerodynamic downforce at high speeds. The discreet roof spoiler lip, which like the other aerodynamic-enhancement components is likewise available with a naked-carbon finish, optimizes the airflow over the wing and lends the sports car full-blooded racing looks.

To round off the appearance of the NOVITEC special model and further boost the handling dynamics, NOVITEC installs sport springs to lower the ride height of the vehicle by about 35 millimeters. The optional Front Lift system on the front axle allows navigating steep parking garage ramps or speed tables more easily and without contact. The hydraulic height adjustment raises the front axle by about 40 millimeters at the touch of a button. The vehicle reverts to the original driving position at another touch of the button or automatically upon reaching a speed of 80 km/h.

To match the spectacular appearance, the NOVITEC engineers are currently developing a performance upgrade for the naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter four-valve twelve-cylinder engine. New mapping for the engine control unit is being programmed using elaborate test bench runs and testing on the racetrack and on the road. With an output of 618 kW / 840 hp at 8,750 rpm and a peak torque increased to 751 Nm at 7,300 rpm, the new N-LARGO offers yet further enhanced driving dynamics: With this tuning, the sprint from 0 – 100 km/h takes a mere 2.8 seconds. The top speed is 345 km/h.

Installing a NOVITEC high-performance quad exhaust system, which is available with or without actively controlled exhaust flaps, is excellent advice. It reduces the exhaust backpressure and consequently optimizes the power delivery. In addition, it produces a V12 exhaust note that fully does justice to the spectacular appearance of this NOVITEC sports car.

Depending on the selected variant, stainless or INCONEL, the same material the exhausts of the Formula 1 racecars are made from, the NOVITEC system is also especially light: Compared with the production exhaust, it saves up to eleven kilograms in weight. The NOVITEC sport exhaust system is available separately for any 812 Superfast, of course.

NOVITEC also offers tailor-made exclusivity in the interior. The cockpit can be fashioned from leather and Alcantara in any desired color with utmost precision.