Likely to be called the BMW i5 in production form, the iNext is shaping up to be a technological tour de force for the Bavarian marque. Even though it won’t be out until 2021, the Germans have already kicked off the teaser campaign by providing us with a first look inside the cabin where a giant display will dominate the dashboard.

Not just any display, but a curved one that will integrate both the instrument cluster and the infotainment system rather than having two separate units like in today’s premium cars. Fully digital, of course, the huge screen will be oriented towards the driver and made from high-quality materials according to Domagoj Dukec, Head of BMW Design. In the press release attached below, he goes on to mention the single-section curved display is “virtually freely suspended on the instrument panel,” so it will give the illusion that it’s floating on the dashboard.

Interestingly, BMW mentions that from the passenger’s angle of view, the display won’t show even the slightest connection to the instrument panel. Taking inspiration from the latest consumer tech available, the generous screen will rely on thin magnesium brackets to hold it in place and will boast non-reflecting glass. To enable a sleek look from all angles, the screen won’t have a bulky hood for shading purposes.

BMW is not the first automaker to implement an extra-wide display as the upcoming Honda E electric city car will also have a giant screen almost as wide as the dashboard. However, the cutesy EV from Japan (pictured above) is going to boast several individual screens rather than the cohesive one-piece setup of the iNext / i5.

Set to be manufactured in Germany at BMW’s Dingolfing factory, the electric SUV will take advantage of the company’s fifth-generation electric drive system for long-range EVs. In the case of the iNext, range will exceed 373 miles (600 kilometers) based on the WLTP cycle. To live up to its “technology flagship” status, the zero-emissions SUV will support level 3 autonomous driving.

Source: BMW

