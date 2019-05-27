If you can’t get enough of the 1 Series, you’ll be glad to hear and see BMW has been kind enough to drop a series of videos with its five-door compact hatchback. The attached footage focuses on two different versions of the new Mercedes A-Class rival, namely the lesser 118i in Sportline specification and the flagship M135i xDrive.

It’s nice to see BMW isn’t focusing only on the AWD hot hatch and is willing to showcase how a more mainstream 1 Series is going to look like. There’s no word about the return of the 116i for the model’s third iteration, which means the 118i featured here in Mineral White Metallic will serve as the entry point into the range and will consequently be the most affordable BMW money can buy.

We’re dealing with a three-cylinder Bimmer, one that packs a turbocharged 1.5-liter unit rated at 138 horsepower and 220 Newton-meters (162 pound-feet) of torque channeled to the front wheels. Tipping the scales at 1,290 kilograms (2,844 pounds), it needs 8.5 seconds for the sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) and won’t go above 132 mph (213 kph). BMW will supply this version with a choice between a standard six-speed manual and an optional seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission.

BMW is wasting no time in uploading the new 1 Series on its German configurator where the front-wheel-drive 118i is listed with a starting price of €28,200 for the manual ‘box. Choose the two-pedal variant with the Steptronic and it’ll cost you an extra €2,000. If your wallet can handle it, the AWD-only, auto-only M135i seen here in a lovely Misano Blue Metallic shade can be yours for €48,900 at home in Deutschland. That makes it a little bit more expensive than the €47,796 Mercedes-AMG A35 and considerably pricier than the €45,500 Audi S3 Sportback.

The market launch for the revamped 1 Series in Europe is scheduled for September. While the hatchback is not coming to the United States, the heavily related 2 Series Gran Coupe is heading to North America to take on the Mercedes CLA.

Videos: BMW

