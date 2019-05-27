The sixth-generation Opel Corsa debuted last week with an all-electric powertrain shared with the new Peugeot 208. In this form, it delivers 134 horsepower (100 kilowatts) and offers a range of up to 205 miles (330 kilometers) measured by the new WLTP cycle. The EV will be joined by ICE-powered versions, including regular gasoline and diesel cars, as well as (most likely) an OPC range-topper. The latter has been envisioned in new renderings by Kleber Silva.

These digital drawings come to show the smart design of the new Corsa will serve as a good foundation for a sportier five-door model. A number of exterior tweaks, including new bumpers with larger air intakes, larger wheels, and a twin-exhaust system integrated into the rear diffuser, give the car a more aggressive look. The designer also puts small OPC badges and gives the hot hatch a two-tone finish with dominating blue color for the body.

2 Photos

We haven’t heard anything about an OPC version of the new Corsa yet, but it’s probably safe to assume one is in the works. Given the fact that the new model is up to 108 kilograms (239 pounds) lighter than its predecessor, a small turbocharged engine at the front would do wonders with the four-door supermini. Proper suspension and brakes in combination with more power could make for a solid pocket rocket.

All You Need To Know About The New Corsa:

As a reminder, the fifth-generation Corsa was offered in OPC trim which had a 1.6-liter turbo engine good for 204 horsepower (152 kilowatts) and 181 pound-feet (245 Newton-meters) of torque between 1,900 and 5,800 rpm. The most powerful internal combustion engine for the new Corsa, at least initially, is expected to be a 1.2-liter Peugeot-sourced unit with 128 hp (95 kW). There will also be a 1.5-liter diesel with 99 hp (74 kW).

Source: Kleber Silva on Behance