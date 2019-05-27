Have you ever heard the name FV Frangivento? Most likely, the answer is negative so let us share something interesting about the Italian automaker with you. It will reveal a prototype of its first-ever production hypercar on May 30 this year at the National Automobile Museum in Turin. Yes, we are just three days away from the big debut.

The vehicle in question is carrying the Asfanè DieciDieci moniker. In Piedmontese dialect, “asfane” means “it can’t be done” and probably refers to the efforts of people behind the company to create the prototype, while “DieciDieci” means “ten ten” and shows the metric horsepower of the hybrid hypercar.

Speaking of the powertrain, nothing has been officially confirmed yet, but it is believed the Asfanè DieciDieci will be powered by a hybrid system consisting of a turbocharged gasoline engine and two electric motors. The ICE will be located on the rear axle and an electric motor will be integrated into each of the front wheels, providing an all-wheel-drive configuration. The system power will be around 1,000 horsepower (746 kilowatts).

It’s important to note that this is not a production-ready vehicle. FV Frangivento says the project marks “a new chapter in the history of FV Frangivento” and is an evolution of the Asfane concept from 2016. The two share an aluminum architecture with a handcrafted aluminum and carbon fiber body.

Based in Moncalieri in Italy, FV Frangivento has been on our radar since 2015. It’s the brainchild of Paolo Mancini and designer Giorgio Pirolo and is financed by Carlo Pirolo. The company partners with leading names in the automotive industry such as Pirelli, Sparco, Brembo, and OZ Racing.

After the hypercar’s debut appearance in Turin this week, it will also mark Italian Republic Day at the Italian Embassy in Monte Carlo on June 2.

Source: FV Frangivento via Autocar