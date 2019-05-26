Recaro has officially announced the newest member of the Sportster CS lineup – the Nurburgring Edition of the famed Recaro seat.

Limited to strictly just 999 samples, the Recaro Nurburgring Sportster CS offers snug, supportive seat structure and side bolsters for excellent shoulder and torso support. It aims to provide maximum comfort on and off the race track, which is the quintessential trait of a proper racing seat.

The Recaro Nurburgring Sportster CS comes in quality materials that assure the longevity of the product as well as aesthetic pleasure. It's available for both as the driver and front passenger seats, featuring a super-lightweight structure that the Recaro Sportster CS seats are known for. It has a slim backrest, while the upholstery is taken care of by a black premium quality leather with contrasting stitching. Of course, branding is important, that's why Recaro, Nurburgring, and whole map loop are all stitched up on the headrest area.

Key features of the Recaro Nurburgring Sportster CS include several adjustments of the seats, seat heating, optional side airbag, and an exclusive edition badge with a custom numbering. Of course, Recaro's performance features can be observed with the new Sportster CS like lateral support in the backrest area, optimized shoulder support, lateral support in the seat cushion area, dynamic ride performance, and firm upholstery.

As mentioned, the Recaro Nurburgring Sportster CS is only limited to 999 slots only. Those who are interested to buy one should contact Recaro as soon as possible.

This Sportster CS is also showcased at the dates covered by the 24 Hours of Nurburgring. Using its very own simulator, everyone's encouraged to join the momentous endurance race because the person who could achieve the fastest time would win a taxi ride at the Green Hell.

Source: Recaro