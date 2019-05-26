The Volkswagen Golf R, along with the GTI, has been confirmed to reach the United States, devoiding the country of its chance to have the normal, non-performance version of the eighth-generation Golf.

However, Jost Capito, head of VW's performance cars, confirmed that the upcoming Mk8 Golf R won't have drift mode nor four-wheel steering – two traits that the Golf R's rivals like the Ford Focus RS and Renault Megane RS possess.

In an interview with Top Gear, the motorsport honcho said that the next-generation Golf R won't have Drift mode – a technology that the Mk3 Ford Focus RS has been known for. The question came up in relation to Capito's previous stint as the developer of the Focus RS.

“The Focus RS feels geared up for fun above everything. Drift mode is a free piece of technology that comes from the drive systems they’re using. But it’s not for us,” Capito said referring to his current task to develop the next Golf R.

Moreover, an all-wheel-steering feature, which the Renault Megane RS has, isn't going to be a possibility in the all-wheel-drive compact hot hatch.

“It’s just not necessary on a car the size of Golf,” Capito says.

The Eighth-Generation Golf's Reveal Is Near, But Only The GTI and R Will Reach The U.S. Soil:

While these could sound quite a setback for fans of the performance hatch, Capito also confirmed that the new Golf R will have more power than before. For reference, the current U.S. version of the Golf R houses a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine that produces 276 horsepower and 280 pound-feet (380 Nm) torque.

Now, how much will the next-generation Golf R produce? Our guess is just as good as yours right now but what we're sure is that it will be revealed next year, with the normal Mk8 Golf pushing through with its debut in October 2019.

Source: Top Gear via Youtube