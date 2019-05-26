Compact cars come in many forms and sizes. These days, there are the typical compact sedans and hatchbacks. You could also spot compact wagons out there and most recently, compact electric vehicles. Even better, performance versions of these compact cars are also available which could produce up to 400+ horsepower.

But which of the performance compact cars are the fastest? Fortunately, CarWow has just released a drag race video of the three coveted fast compacts – the Audi RS4 Avant (wagon), BMW M3 (sedan), and the Tesla Model 3 Performance (EV).

Now, before you proceed and watch the drag race video, let's see how the spec sheets of these cars compare against each other.

A twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 engine powers the Audi RS4 Avant, with the capability to belt it out up to 444 hp and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meter) torque. This power is then sent to all four wheels via the famed Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The RS4 Avant weighs 1,790 kg (3,950 lbs).

On the other hand, the BMW M3 on a twin-turbo 3.0L straight-six that produces 425 hp and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque. Unlike the Audi, the Bimmer gets propelled by the rear wheels, which would be a problem for traction. Nevertheless, it's lighter than the Audi with a curb weight of 1,647 kg (3,631 lbs).

Lastly, but definitely not the least, the Tesla Model 3 has two motors that take care of its speed by powering both axles. With a combined output of 473 hp and 471 lb-ft (639 N-m) torque, the compact luxury EV can go from standstill to 60 miles per hour in just 3.2 seconds. It's the heaviest among the three cars at 1,847 kg (4,072 lbs).

Can the instantaneous and silent acceleration of the Tesla beat the twin-turbo goodness of the German compact cars? Watch the video on top of this page to find out.

