The world's most expensive new car is now on the road – well, at least on the grassy exhibits and small streets of Italy during the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este.

The one-off Bugatti La Voiture Noire has gained notoriety not only because of its hefty $18.68-million price tag but also of its status as the spiritual successor to Jean Bugatti’s personal Type 57 SC Atlantic that got lost during World War II.

The public debut of the La Voiture Noire during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show has caught the attention of the world; even its exit from the event grounds because it's still a prototype.

This time, however, the La Voiture Noire made a public appearance at the BMW Group-organized automotive event, which name translates to Competition of Elegance of Villa d'Este – quite fitting for the multi-million supercar. Even better, the video on top of this page shows the car outdoors under natural light.

Now, in case you're wondering, the La Voiture Noire shown on the video is still the electric prototype that debuted at the Geneva Motor Show. That explains why there's no engine sound and the brake calipers spin with the wheels. If you must recall, Bugatti said that it would need two to two and a half years to complete the production version of the La Voiture Noire.

Some More Details About The World's Most Expensive New Car:

So, yes, the one on the video doesn't have the quad-turbo W16 8.0-liter engine with 1,500 horsepower and 1,600 Newton-meters (1,180 pound-feet) of torque that could be found in the Chiron, Chiron Sport, and Divo.

The owner of the La Voiture Noire is still a mystery at this point. It was previously reported that Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly bought the car, but the news was immediately debunked by the football superstar's PR team.

Source: Automotive Mike via Youtube