Back in 1990 when the original BMW 8 Series came out, those who were able to afford the pricey grand tourer were stuck with the coupe. For the model’s return after a two-decade hiatus, the Bavarian marque decided to expand the family to include not only a convertible, but also a sedan. These three models are serving as direct replacements of the 6 Series Coupe, Convertible, and the more practical four-door Gran Coupe. The new arrivals are part of the 8er lineup to denote they represent a step above in terms of luxury and refinement over the corresponding 6 Series-badged model.

BMW has already introduced the two-door models, and by the looks of this teaser, the 8 Series Gran Coupe is right around the corner. Previewed by a stunning M8 concept a little over a year ago at the Geneva Motor Show, the swoopy sedan will be revealed “soon” as per the teaser video shot (or better said, rendered) in the desert. How soon is soon? In about a month from now taking into account BMW has plans to host the world premiere at the end of June.

To be honest, there’s not much of a mystery regarding the design and technical specifications of the four-door 8 Series. The cat is pretty much out of the bag lookswise, with a production-ready prototype caught on a trailer last week with very little camouflage. Not as sleek as the coupe but still quite elegant and stylish, the sedan pictured below was seen in the warm M850i version.

14 Photos

Speaking of M, some might remember the first-gen 8 Series almost received an M8 variant as a prototype was actually built, but plans were scrapped in the end. To make up for lost time, BMW will be giving not just the coupe the full-fat M8 variant, but also the convertible and the sedan. Don’t expect the E31 M8’s mighty V12 in these three cars as the trio will rely on the familiar twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8. In M8 Competition guise, the eight-cylinder mill will develop more than 600 horsepower.

Following its debut set to take place in Munich during the #NextGen event, the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe will receive its market launch in September. Already spied undergoing testing, the M8 derivative is expected to arrive at some point in 2020.

