Motorcycle speed record-breaker Zef Eisenberg raced into the four-wheeled history books at the weekend by setting new fewer than six new records at Pendine Sands in South Wales.

Eisenberg recorded a speed of 332 mph (534 kph), which is the fastest speed ever recorded by a wheel-powered vehicle on sand. He also set the fastest one-way flying quarter mile and mile speeds, and the fastest two-way flying mile speed, matching the late Sir Malcom Campbell's achievement with the final record.

Here Are Other Interesting Records:

What's more, with those new records, Eisenberg is now the only person in history to have achieved over 200 mph (322 kph) on bike and car at Pendine, and the only person in history to have achieved a flying mile record in bike and car in Britain.

"A huge thank you to ES Motors and my own MADMAX Race Team for working tirelessly on the extensive Porsche preparation, engine build and tune to ensure we had the engineering and power to achieve this very challenging record," said Eisenberg. "An additional thanks to the event organizers; Straightliners and Speed Record Club for finding and setting a two-mile course with difficult sand conditions."

Eisenberg (above) set his four-wheeled speed records in his MADMAX 1,200-horsepower Porsche 911 Turbo, which has been specially built and prepared by ES Motors and his MADMAX Race Team and is completely road legal.

The car has a bespoke 4.1-liter race engine with new internals, gearbox, clutch and drive shafts, along with an upgraded E85 fuel system and sophisticated charge cooling set-up to stop engine detonation. It also has an upgraded PDK transmission and altered suspension to allow it to clear the sand.

These Are Not Your Typical Records:

"The Porsche behaves very differently on sand than tarmac," he said. "The sand creates a lot of resistance and tire slip. In the end, we could only use 850 hp (1,000 hp at the engine) to avoid too much wheel spin, compared to just 533 hp (engine) from a factory car."

Eisenberg's records not only follow on from his hero Campbell, who first set the record at Pendine Sands in 1927 (174.8 mph/ 281.3 kph) in the iconic Blue Bird – a record that stood for nearly 90 years, but it also beat the one previous record set by actor Idris Elba in 2015.