Have you ever wondered who is the best driver out of The Grand Tour trio of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May? Well, wonder no more.

That's because the test driver from the Amazon Prime show, Abbie Eaton, has given us an insight in a new interview for Drivetribe – the automotive-themed social media platform founded by the trio and producer Andy Wilman.

"For me the best driver out of the three boys has got to be Clarkson," said Eaton, who has a stellar track record in British GT racing. "He is quite decisive on track, he's not scared of going sideways and he just attacks."

In the same interview, Eaton also revealed that her favorite car to drive on the show was the Lamborghini Huracan Performante.

"It's so much fun and so shouty and theatrical and it makes you smile whenever you drive it," she said of the Italian supercar. "I can't express how loud it is – it's so loud."

Eaton added that Manifattura Automobili Torino's reborn Stratos was the most difficult car she drove around the show's "Eboladrome" test track, and that the Volkswagen up! GTI, which she lapped in the wet, was the most boring.

Eaton's involvement with The Grand Tour going forward is currently up in the air. The show will scrap its studio format for its fourth series, meaning that the test track will also likely no longer feature.

She originally joined the show at the start of its second series, replacing Mike Skinner in the resident test driver role. The 1995 NASCAR Truck Series champion, who was known as "The American" on the show lapped 19 cars during his brief time on the show with the Aston Martin Vulcan being the fastest and the Abarth 124 Spider being the slowest cars during his tenure.

Eaton outdid both of those, with the McLaren Senna topping the charts with her behind the wheel, while the aforementioned soggy lap in the up! GTI was her slowest.