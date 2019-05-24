With the new 2020 Lincoln Corsair, Ford’s luxury brand is shaping its crossover lineup to target a larger audience of buyers. As the baby in the family, the Corsair carries the difficult task of roping in the younger crowd. With its upscale interior and selection of new tech, it might be able to pull it off. But at what cost?

The entry-level Corsair with the 2.0-liter four-cylinder starts at a reasonable $35,945, with two major options packages available to add. Adding the more expensive Reserve Package II and the upgraded 2.3-liter mill causes the Corsair to creep near $60,000. Ticking every available option box on the configurator brings us to $60,660 – a sizable sum for a crossover that starts in the mid-30s.

Catch up on Corsair:

Opting for the upgraded engine comes with a $6,740 premium over the base price, but also packs niceties such as ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, and adaptive cruise control. However, the Reserve II Package – a massive $11,540 jump over the base price – comes with just about every luxury feature Lincoln can cram into the compact crossover. Adaptive suspension, LED headlamps, phone as key capability, 24-way seats are included, as well as a bevy of active safety features.

Because so many of the options are packed into those two equipment groups, our final configurator price of $60,660 is probably not too far from what most nicely-equipped Corsairs will sell for. If you can do without al-a-carte features such as the head-up display ($1,700) and the Flight Blue exterior paint ($695), things remain more reasonable.

The Corsair made a decent sized splash during its recent New York Auto Show debut and looks to be a formidable competitor in the compact luxury crossover segment. We’ll reserve full judgment on whether or not it's worth the money until we drive it in the coming months.

75 Photos









